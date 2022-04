Leading up to the release of his most recent studio album, The Off-Season. J. Cole suggested that he would take a break from music after releasing the project and fulfilling his touring agreements. Well, plans do change. While on tour, J. Cole stopped in Las Vegas, Nevada to perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival. He completed his time in “Sin City” by dropping a freestyle over Drake’s “Pipe Down.” In the surprise release, the North Carolina native noted that he planned to take a break from music, but he found it too hard to do so.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO