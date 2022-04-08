ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiller Park, IL

He allegedly cut off his ankle monitor, disappeared for weeks, violated a protective order, and fought with cops until they tazed him. His defense attorney says ‘a lot of it was out of his control.’

By CWBChicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted felon on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun charge cut off his ankle monitor, left his house, and disappeared for a month until he crossed paths with cops while violating an order of protection, prosecutors said. He allegedly gave them a fake name, ran away, resisted arrest,...

Jamie Carpenter
3d ago

the law only applies to those who follow it. so basically the law abiding citizen who follows the law will also be victim of it. if you dont want to be a victim of the law and criminals work within the law. get your foid and conceal and carry. stay armed and ready. once the justice system seem citizens defend themselves and have a higher body count than a criminal, they then will step in because they will realize that their is no need for them.

Reply
5
TOMABEAR19
3d ago

How bout they make a ankle monitor that blows up in their legs in they cut it out.

Reply(3)
25
Dr. R. U. Fukenutz
3d ago

nothing is out of anyone's control. every time a buman takes a step, there is a fork in the road. one in which you have to make a choice. you decide which to take. the good or bad. thus gut chose the bad every time. nobody's fault but his own. lock him up until he is carried out in a casket

Reply
4
