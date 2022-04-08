He allegedly cut off his ankle monitor, disappeared for weeks, violated a protective order, and fought with cops until they tazed him. His defense attorney says ‘a lot of it was out of his control.’

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Cook County judge will revisit the case of a 16-year-old who murdered his suburban Winnetka neighbors.David Biro was sentenced to life in prison more than 20 years ago.This is a case that has been tough from the start not only for attorneys on both sides but the victim's families. A judge taking another look at it Friday at 9:30 a.m.Biro was a 16-year-old high school junior when he killed Nancy Langert, who was pregnant, and her husband Richard in their suburban Chicago home. A lot has changed as far as laws are concerned since then and now Biro's attorney is asking a judge for a resentencing hearing.Langert's sister told CBS 2 in 2016 why this so tough for her family."We're trying to make sure the victim's family, whose lives are being ripped open, at least can prepare themselves," she said. Biro's eligibility for resentencing comes after another judge ruled he can't be resentenced for their unborn baby's death,.His attorney has said that he believes all life sentence cases deserve another look and that's what they're hoping for Friday.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO