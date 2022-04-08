ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Softball: Astoria wins ninth in a row, 8-4

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

In the Cowapa League softball game of the day, fifth-ranked Astoria scored an 8-4 win Thursday at Banks.

Quickly becoming the team to beat in 4A softball, Astoria won its ninth straight game after opening the season with two losses.

The Lady Fish — who defeated Tillamook 12-1 earlier in the week — have more than twice as many wins as any team in the Cowapa, with a 9-2 overall record.

Astoria led 3-2 after one inning, then pulled away with four runs in the second inning, on its way to a 13-hit day.

Offensively, freshman Nayomi Holmstedt was 4-for-5 with a double, while Tenley Matteucci was 3-for-3 with a triple and drove in four runs. Freshman pitcher Maddie Wilkin scattered five hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

MacArthur softball is battle-tested

A year removed from reaching the county finals amid a grueling regular-season schedule, MacArthur softball is looking to reach the big stage once again under similar conditions. The Generals competed against larger schools in an ability-based schedule with a 4-10 Conference I record before catching fire in the playoffs against...
EAST MEADOW, NY
The Daily Astorian

Gymnastics: Infinity team second at state

Athletes from Astoria’s Infinity Gymnastics had a big weekend recently in the Oregon Xcel state championships, held April 2 and April 3 at The Athletic Edge on the state fairgrounds in Salem. In team awards, Infinity’s Bronze squad took third place in their division, behind Silverton Gymnastics and Westside....
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
129
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy