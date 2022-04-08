Softball: Astoria wins ninth in a row, 8-4

In the Cowapa League softball game of the day, fifth-ranked Astoria scored an 8-4 win Thursday at Banks.

Quickly becoming the team to beat in 4A softball, Astoria won its ninth straight game after opening the season with two losses.

The Lady Fish — who defeated Tillamook 12-1 earlier in the week — have more than twice as many wins as any team in the Cowapa, with a 9-2 overall record.

Astoria led 3-2 after one inning, then pulled away with four runs in the second inning, on its way to a 13-hit day.

Offensively, freshman Nayomi Holmstedt was 4-for-5 with a double, while Tenley Matteucci was 3-for-3 with a triple and drove in four runs. Freshman pitcher Maddie Wilkin scattered five hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.