The season is over for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, a stellar scoring run from the King was not enough to secure them a spot in the play-in tournament, and the franchise and their star will now think about how to readjust and tackle next season. That doesn't mean James won't be keeping an eye on what's happening in the playoffs though, LeBron is as big a fan of hoops as any of us.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO