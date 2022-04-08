Softball: Knappa 6, Vernonia 1

Having lost two games the previous two days, the Knappa softball team was desperately seeking a win Thursday, and got it with a 6-1 victory over Vernonia.

Coming off a 3-2 loss Wednesday to Neah-Kah-Nie, seventh-ranked Knappa rapped out six hits and took advantage of three Vernonia errors in Thursday's win.

Knappa scored two runs in the first and three in the third. Patricia Lebo and Avery Burks were each 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in, while Burke had a double and Lebo a triple.