ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernonia, OR

Softball: Knappa 6, Vernonia 1

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

Having lost two games the previous two days, the Knappa softball team was desperately seeking a win Thursday, and got it with a 6-1 victory over Vernonia.

Coming off a 3-2 loss Wednesday to Neah-Kah-Nie, seventh-ranked Knappa rapped out six hits and took advantage of three Vernonia errors in Thursday's win.

Knappa scored two runs in the first and three in the third. Patricia Lebo and Avery Burks were each 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in, while Burke had a double and Lebo a triple.

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Janesvillle Parker softball team rolls past Madison West

JANESVILLE The Janesville Parker softball team made quick work of Madison West on Tuesday. The Vikings scored five runs in the bottom of the second and cruised to a 10-2 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. Nariyah Lot and Lily Keller combined for 13 strikeouts as Parker improved to 2-0 on...
JANESVILLE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Prep roundup (4/11): Spindler blasts walk-off homer for Altoona softball

Rylee Spindler blasted a walk-off home run to give the Altoona softball team a 3-2 win over Bloomer on Monday in Altoona. The Blackhawks tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh before Spindler homered to end the game in the bottom half of the frame. She also pitched a complete game in the circle. Breeley Gluch added a homer of her own for the Rails.
ALTOONA, WI
The Daily Astorian

Senior Spotlight: Daniel Messing, Jr.

Favorite sports moment: Going to state for cross country this year, along with earning a scholar athlete award. Where you see yourself in five years: I plan on being graduated from either Willamette University or PSU (Portland State) with a double major in Communications and Multimedia, along with a minor in Music Performance.
ASTORIA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernonia, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks and Cardinals split mid-series doubleheader at PK Park

The Oregon Ducks baseball team would have obviously preferred to sweep this afternoon’s doubleheader with Ball State, but given the alternative, the Ducks will happily take the split. Ball State rallied late to take Game 1 and in the nightcap, the Oregon team we’ve all got used to seeing showed up and defeated the Cardinals 10-4. With the win, Oregon earns its 20th win of the season with 11 losses. Ball State fell to 18-11 overall. Brennan Milone and Anthony Hall each homered. It was Hall’s fourth home run in his last five games and he now has seven for the season. Milone...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
129
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy