HUXLEY — Jayden Cattell and Jacob Ross finally got their first win as a doubles team this season. The duo was Ballard's No. 2 doubles team in boys tennis last year. They made the Class 1A district semifinals. But it had been rough going to start their senior year as the No. 1 team on the Bomber roster. Poor weather conditions had limited Ballard to just one meet prior to Monday's triangular with Urbandale and Grinnell at Huxley.

HUXLEY, IA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO