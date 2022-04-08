ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stormy weather possible next week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - According to the Storm Prediction Center, the first few days of next week could be stormy. All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes. The peak may be...

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible Saturday, cooler next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Friday evening! After the fog cleared, today turned into a beautiful day. Now we’re tracking another system headed our way this weekend that could bring us severe storms. Clouds continue to increase tonight and we may get a few sprinkles. Temperatures stay...
Next week’s weather outlook: Finally, spring temps are on the way

The Boston area will see springlike temperatures as the workweek unfolds. The Boston area will see springlike temperatures this week that could inch toward 70 degrees by Friday. Following a frigid and blustery weekend, the National Weather Service predicts a week of warmer temperatures and sun with some light wind.
Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
Record temperatures continue, cooler weather next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was hot on Wednesday with a new record temperature of 91, while the old record of 86 was set in 1914, 1915, and 1926. Today’s record temperature is 87 set in 1926, it is forecasted to be 89. The area is expected in the upper 80s through Saturday, then cooler […]
Miami Weather: Stormy Afternoon, Some Could Include Heavy Rainfall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet and messy start to Tuesday with showers moving across parts of South Florida. Throughout the day we remain unsettled due to a frontal boundary stalled out to our south and plenty of moisture. A warm, steamy day ahead with highs in the low 80s. Storms will develop in the afternoon and some could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, gusty winds, and lightning. The Storm Prediction Center said there is a marginal risk of severe weather in Broward due to the potential for isolated severe storms. (CBS4) Tuesday night passing storms will be possible with mild, muggy lows in the low 70s. Wednesday the rain chance remains high. Expect another round of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. On Thursday, for St. Patrick’s Day, the rain chance begins to decrease with some spotty showers possible. Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s. Warmer and drier on Friday with more sunshine. We stay warm straight through the weekend. Highs soar to the upper 80s on Saturday. Some spring showers will be possible on Sunday as we officially kick off Spring with the vernal equinox.
Warming up? What weather to expect this week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown. This evening remains colder than average with clouds overhead and scattered flurries north. Tonight will be frigid with clearer skies. Monday will be chilly with a bit more sun. Higher temps arrive mid-week after and during icy and wet weather. Sunday evening...
60 mph winds, hail in metro Detroit forecast as temperatures dip

Soak in the rays while you can, because we won't be seeing much sunshine for the remainder of the week. Come Wednesday evening, the rain will start, and continue to shower metro Detroit on and off until the weekend. The rainstorm is predicted to include some hail and wind gusts reaching 60 mph, but in an isolated fashion and not widespread throughout the evening, said Kevin Kacan, a National Weather Service meteorologist in White Lake.  ...
