Stormy weather possible next week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet and messy start to Tuesday with showers moving across parts of South Florida. Throughout the day we remain unsettled due to a frontal boundary stalled out to our south and plenty of moisture. A warm, steamy day ahead with highs in the low 80s. Storms will develop in the afternoon and some could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, gusty winds, and lightning. The Storm Prediction Center said there is a marginal risk of severe weather in Broward due to the potential for isolated severe storms. (CBS4) Tuesday night passing storms will be possible with mild, muggy lows in the low 70s. Wednesday the rain chance remains high. Expect another round of storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. On Thursday, for St. Patrick’s Day, the rain chance begins to decrease with some spotty showers possible. Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s. Warmer and drier on Friday with more sunshine. We stay warm straight through the weekend. Highs soar to the upper 80s on Saturday. Some spring showers will be possible on Sunday as we officially kick off Spring with the vernal equinox.

MIAMI, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO