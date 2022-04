The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) will not be replenished, leaving thousands of New York restaurants without the relief they desperately need. While replenishing the RRF will not be included in the $1.5 trillion federal omnibus spending bill, it could pass by itself, though this is highly unlikely. For now, hope has been dashed for the thousands of New York restaurants waiting for relief via the federal Small Business Administration (SBA).

