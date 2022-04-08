April 15, 2022, 7:00 PM PASSION of our CHRIST through the diverse lenses, powerful proclaimers!

That little word “let” is important in our lives. We can allow — or let — into our thinking much of which we choose. Why not, then, take Paul’s advice: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:5). And “… greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world” (I John 4:4). In other words, I believe when we let the mind of the ever-present Christ be in us, which is more powerful than any worldly suggestion, we can experience more of everything that God has for us: peace, love, health, patience, among other God-provided qualities.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 18 DAYS AGO