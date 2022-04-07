ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans give WR Brandin Cooks 2-year extension

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
The rumor mill had the Houston Texans in talks to trade receiver Brandin Cooks, but general manager Nick Caserio had other ideas.

According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, the Texans have agreed to a two-year extension with Cooks, keeping him under contract in Houston through the 2024 season.

Cooks has been the lone consistent element among the Texans’ skill position players. The former 2014 New Orleans Saints first-round pick has tallied two straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards through 31 games in Houston.

Receivers coach and passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels told reporters on Feb. 22 that Cooks “is a special guy” and what exactly the 28-year-old meant to the receivers room.

“He’s a great pro,” said McDaniels. “He’s a special person. He’s a leader in the receiver room. He’s a leader in our locker room. He’s a leader currently for the receiver room, a pretty young room, and really I would say, for all our young players, he really represents someone that they should watch and learn from.

“So, I’m grateful to be in the room with him. I enjoyed it a year ago getting to know him both as a person and as a player and have the utmost respect for what he has done and what he will continue to do.”

Cooks caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns through 16 games with the Texans last season. After the season was over, Cooks was translucent about playing out the final year of his contract with the Texans.

“I’ll leave that to my agent, and I’ll leave that to my representation and [general manager] Nick (Caserio) and whoever else is involved in that decision making,” said Cooks. “I’m fine with whatever and we will just see what happens. I haven’t really thought about that to be honest with you.”

Cooks gave it enough thought over the offseason to decide Houston was where he wanted to continue his career.

