Denver Nuggets secure playoff spot behind big night from bloodied Nikola Jokic

DENVER – The only things missing were the tears.

Nikola Jokic put a lot of blood and sweat into a 122-109 Nuggets win over Memphis on Thursday at Ball Arena, which secured Denver a playoff spot and gave Jokic a piece of history. With his 31st point of the night, a short hook shot with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter, Jokic scored his 2,000th point of the season to become the only player in NBA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. Jokic finished with 35 points, making 16 of 24 shots from the field, to go with 16 rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block.

“I know I’m very biased. I admit that wholeheartedly. The MVP isn’t even a competition,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “There’s other great players – I’m not saying they’re not great players – but what Nikola Jokic has done this year, with this team, with everything we’ve had to go through, is incredible. He was good last year, and he’s even better this year.”

Aaron Gordon added 22 points, while Will Barton III (16), Bones Hyland (16) and Monte Morris (10) also reached double figures for Denver.

Desmond Bane led seven Grizzlies in double figures with 14 points.

A minute into the game, Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. inadvertently elbowed Jokic in the head, opening up a gash that covered his face in blood. Jokic sported a red headband for the rest of the game after trainers Dan Shimensky and Jason Miller finally got the bleeding to stop.

“I’m saying ‘Not tonight.’ Then, I’m putting pressure on Dan and Jason like get a staple gun out here, get something to stop the bleeding. It was able to finally stop, and Nikola put on another MVP performance," Malone said.

The Grizzlies took advantage of Jokic exiting the game a couple of times in the early minutes to take a 10-point lead in the middle of the quarter. The Nuggets used a 16-0 run, featuring a couple of Gordon 3s and another highlight dunk off a Jokic assist, to take a 34-30 lead to the second quarter

The Nuggets stretched the lead to 13 in the middle of the second behind Hyland’s second and third 3-pointers. Later in the quarter, Monte Morris hit a 3, fed Jokic for a dunk and got out in transition for a fast-break layup that gave Denver a 19-point lead in the final minutes of the quarter. The Nuggets led 70-53 at halftime.

A 31-18 run to start the third quarter helped the Nuggets stretch the lead to 30 late in the third after Hyland found Jokic for a fast-break dunk.

Jokic stayed in the game to start the fourth, despite a 27-point Nuggets advantage, as he was two points shy of 2,000 for the season.

“I was just like ‘Score, don’t get hurt, let me get you the hell out of the game,’ and they double-teamed him every freaking time,” Malone said.

Jokic passed out of one double team early in the fourth quarter, and Hyland was the beneficiary, hitting his fourth 3-pointer of the night.

“It just shows the type of player he is,” Hyland said. “Not only does he pass (up) open shots for himself, he’s a willing passer. He passes when he gets double-teamed, triple-teamed. He always finds the guy.”

Malone said he wasn’t sure if Jokic would have a chance to add more points, rebounds and assists to his exclusive club when the Nuggets close the regular season Sunday against the Lakers, a team that has already been eliminated from the playoffs.

“We have a week to get ready for the playoffs,” Malone said. “We’ll think about that in the next couple of days.”