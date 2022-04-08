ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Murphy’s “Woke Agenda” in the Classroom is Attack on New Jersey Family Values, Pennachio

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey State Senator Joe Pennacchio this week criticized the administration...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 70

Gio
4d ago

Shouldn’t parents be aware of what goes on in their public schools? Many folks have had it with indoctrinating 5 year olds- when most of us want them to keep their innocence for as long as possible.

Reply(3)
34
Trev Kenna
4d ago

In case you didn’t know king Murphy is having our schools talk to our children about gender identity! We need to get rid of this authoritarian ruler in New Jersey! Recall Murphy!!

Reply
31
Reality_Czech
4d ago

Confusing more kids when they’re young will lead to more mental health issues and more teenage suicide.

Reply
33
Related
PIX11

New Jersey mayor’s anti-Black remarks exposed

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The longtime mayor of Clark Township in Union County was doing damage control following the release of recordings that caught him repeatedly using racial slurs to describe Black people. Sal Bonaccorso said he apologizes for the “hurtful and insensitive language.” He added he’s learned and changed his behavior, promising never to […]
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Values#Woke#New Jersey Family#State#The Tooth Fairy#Administration
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
New Jersey 101.5

Wanted: NJ woman who made $22K in purchases on friend’s card

BRANCHBURG — A friend who was given a credit card to buy groceries for a homebound woman rang up thousands of dollars in unauthorized purchases and is now wanted by police. The woman who can not leave her house because of a medical condition, gave friend Lisa Pryor, 55, of Monroe, the credit card on Sept. 7, according to Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Woman raped by 3 men who met her at Manalapan, NJ bar, cops say

Three men, each 24 years old, are accused of repeatedly raping a woman, not long after they met her at a bar in Monmouth County this month. Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township have each been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Murphy doesn’t respond to questions about NJ gender identity lessons for 2nd graders

Gov. Phil Murphy has remained silent on New Jersey public school system lessons on gender ideology for children. Education standards listed “performance expectations” for second graders that include discussing “the range of ways people express their gender and how gender role stereotypes may limit behavior.” One school district in the state distributed sample lesson plans indicating first graders could be taught they can have “boy parts” but “feel like” a girl.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy