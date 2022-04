Someday, a tech giant may hold a major event in person again. But this year’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) won’t be it. Now officially on the schedule for June 6-10, the venerable event will stream live for free, as it did in 2020 and 2021. In a small nod to the virtue of in-person gatherings, Apple will invite selected coders and students to its Apple Park HQ on WWDC’s first day to watch the keynote and “state of the union” session. However, even that will be a video watch party, not a return to live onstage presentations.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO