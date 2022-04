Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chad Kalem Deville, 43, was arrested and accused of contractor fraud after failing to build a shop in Iowa, authorities said. Deputies were called to the scene on October 22, 2021 when the caller reported that they paid Deville Home Improvements, LLC $19,500 for the construction of the shop, Christopher Ivey, Chief Deputy of the Jeff Davis Sheriff Office said.

