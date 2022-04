Local Lions Clubs are hosting Easter events for the community this April. The Algonac Lions Club will host a breakfast with the Easter Bunny and community egg hunt on April 2. The breakfast will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the egg hunt will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Individual pictures with the Easter Bunny will be taken between 11 a.m. and noon by photographer Jamie Love.

ALGONAC, MI ・ 20 DAYS AGO