Hawaii State

107 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week

By West Hawaii Today Staff
West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Some 107 new COVID-19 cases were reported during the...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Related
West Hawaii Today

Four busted for planting ‘kanaka garden’ on state land in Hilo

A longtime Hawaiian sovereignty activist and three others were cited Sunday by Department of Land and Natural Resources enforcement officers for their third attempt to plant what they call a “kanaka garden” at Wailoa State Recreation Area in Hilo. Gene Tamashiro and the others — 58-year-old Joanna Pike...
HILO, HI
West Hawaii Today

Commentary: Gun death carnage reaches new heights

More Americans were killed by firearms in 2020 than at any time since record keeping began in 1981, newly tabulated data show. There were 45,222 U.S. gun deaths, an increase of almost 14% from the year before. The gun homicide rate rose 34% to 19,384, and there were 24,292 gun suicides, up slightly from the year before.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
West Hawaii Today

My Turn: Find a more appropriate use

I find it questionable that Kamehameha Schools is wrapping the development of a high-end resort in the envelope of honoring the Kamehameha III birthplace. It is smart of them to get the buy-in of the Daughters of Hawaii, who are the stewards of the Kamehameha III monument. I wonder if it was mentioned to the Daughters that once the land clearing starts for the resort area, one good rain will cause silt and debris to flow over the cliff onto the sacred monument and park, and, quite conceivably, into the adjoining ocean, fouling the already fragile waters of Keauhou Bay. There will be promises of erosion control and other mitigations but then a big rain comes along and excuses will be made that it was a 50-year or 100-year storm, so it couldn’t be helped. Many times over the last 30 years I have seen failed erosion controls and silting of shoreline waters from construction projects.
HAWAII STATE
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY

