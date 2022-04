Dear Neil: We have many live oaks, and they have just dropped tons of leaves. How long does it take for chopped-up live oak leaves to decay in the lawn?. They’re very leathery, so it will take a while. There is so much organic matter that they drop onto the lawn all at one time that it’s generally a better idea to collect them that one major leaf-drop time in the spring, run them through the mower and put them into the compost. Hopefully, however, you’ll be in the clear within a month or two. I just fear that they might choke out the shade-weakened turf by the quantity of organic matter they would add in a hurry.

