Weather Webcast with Tom Wachs

Effective: 2022-03-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR CROCKETT, IRION, TOM GREEN, SCHLEICHER AND SUTTON COUNTIES * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * FUELS...Dry to Critically Dry. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP CAN SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.

CROCKETT COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO