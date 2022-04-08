ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mets beat Nats 5-1 in Showalter debut behind fill-in Megill

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvAR6_0f31grI900
1 of 8

WASHINGTON (AP) — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings.

This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.

Megill, a 6-foot-7 right-hander only in the majors since last June, threw five shutout innings in a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals, making the Mets the first team in major league history to get scoreless outings from their starters on opening day in four consecutive seasons.

“He was awesome. He was electric,” said New York first baseman Pete Alonso, whose eventful evening included getting a bloody lip when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth and the ball ricocheted off his chin flap and into his mouth. “He had a lot of poise, a lot of moxie.”

Mark Canha and Starling Marte — two products of the Mets’ quarter-billion dollar offseason spending spree — drove in runs, as did Francisco Lindor, who hit only .230 with 63 RBIs in 2021, his first season in New York.

Megill (1-0) entered the day with the least amount of time in the majors of any Mets opening day starting pitcher in club history, but drew the assignment because deGrom is starting the season on the injured list with a shoulder blade problem.

“I was excited, definitely, but for the most part, I felt very relaxed,” said Megill, who said he wants to get ahold of his No. 38 game jersey from Thursday as a keepsake.

He allowed three hits, didn’t walk anyone and struck out eight batters.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (0-1), on the mound because 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg is returning from surgery, gave up two runs in four-plus innings.

The highlight of Megill’s night? That came with runners at the corners with one out in the third inning and Washington sluggers Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz coming up. Megill struck out Soto swinging on a 98 mph fastball, then got Cruz to ground out on a 2-0 changeup.

Here’s how Megill described his strategy there: “Feed the strike zone. In ways, let them get themselves out.”

Soto produced Washington’s run with his 99th career homer, a second-deck shot off Trevor May in the sixth.

“Nothing surprises me when it comes to his hitting,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Soto is one of the lone remnants from Washington’s title team of three years ago. General manager Mike Rizzo tore down the roster at the trade deadline last July in the midst of a second straight last-place NL East finish.

There were occasional “Let’s go Mets!” chants from a crowd announced at 35,052 with the temperature around 50 degrees.

ALONSO’S NIGHT

Alonso got hit by a pitch from reliever Mason Thompson in the ninth and reached immediately for his mouth, but said afterward: “All good. Just a busted lip. That’s it. Got all my teeth. No concussion.”

Said Showalter: “He’s going to, somebody said, have some sexy lips for a couple days. ... I’m not happy about it.”

Showalter said there was some emotion in the dugout after that ball struck Alonso; James McCann was hit twice earlier — once by Corbin with the bases loaded and once by Andres Machado.

“I’m not going to get into intent,” Showalter said.

Alonso also had two hits and got thrown out at home while trying to score from first base on Eduardo Escobar’s double in the fourth. Alonso immediately put his hands to his ears to signal that he wanted a reply challenge. Showalter requested one but lost, a ruling announced to the crowd by an umpire under a new policy this season.

THIS AND THAT

Showalter is with his fifth major league team as a skipper, including the Yankees from 1992-95 and, most recently, the Orioles from 2010-18. ... The Mets are a major league-best 40-21 on opening day — despite losing their first eight openers. ... DH Nelson Cruz went 0 for 4 in his Nationals debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: OF Brandon Nimmo (stiff neck) sat out.

Nationals: Strasburg was put on the 10-day IL as he continues his return from thoracic outlet surgery. ... RHP Will Harris, who had surgery to clean up scar tissue in his right pectoral muscle last week, went on the 60-day IL. ... INF Ehire Adrianza (strained left calf) went on the 10-day IL.

Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will make his first Mets appearance Friday — and it’ll be his return to Nationals Park after pitching for Washington for 6 1/2 seasons. Washington starts Josiah Gray, acquired in the trade that sent Scherzer to the Dodgers last July.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mets face the Nationals with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 2-0. Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .417.
MLB
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Monday versus Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
FOX Sports

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Blade

Locals in pro baseball: Bassitt's debut with Mets makes NL East take notice

Genoa High School graduate Chris Bassitt didn’t take long to prove how well the New York Mets’ investment in him would pay off. Bassitt, who the Mets acquired in an offseason trade from Oakland, had an impressive first outing Saturday at Washington. He allowed no runs on three hits in six innings of work, striking out eight and walking one in New York’s 5-0 victory.
TOLEDO, OH
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets versus Phillies Monday

The New York Mets listed James McCann as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann will take over at catcher Monday and bat ninth, while Tomas Nido takes a seat. McCann has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7 fantasy points against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1914 — The first Federal League game was played in Baltimore and the Terrapins defeated Buffalo, 3-2, behind Jack Quinn. A crowd estimated at 27,000 stood 15 rows deep in the outfield to witness the return of major league baseball to Baltimore. 1933 — Sammy West of St. Louis...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Buck Showalter
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Stephen Strasburg
CBS New York

Cruz homers, keys Nats over Mets with 8th-inning hit

WASHINGTON — Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in three-run eighth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals over the Mets 4-2 on Sunday and prevented New York from an opening four-game sweep.Washington trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Yadiel Hernández singled leading off against Chasen Shreve, and Maikel Franco singled pinch-runner Dee Strange-Gordon to third against Trevor Williams (0-1).Lucius Fox, who started in his major league debut, dragged a safety squeeze sacrifice bunt, and Strange-Gordon slid home headfirst ahead of first baseman Pete Alonso's underhand toss."Dee is one of the fastest players in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Empire Sports Media

Mets’ rotation thriving even without Jacob deGrom

When New York Mets‘ stud Jacob deGrom went down with a stress reaction on his right scapula on April 1, most fans thought it was the beginning of the end of the team’s playoff chances. After all, he won’t even pick up a ball in April and will have to ramp up again to rejoin the rotation, most likely around early June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1940 — The New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to win the Stanley Cup in six games. 1940 — Dutch Warmerdam becomes the first man to clear 15 feet in the pole vault in a small track meet at Cal-Berkeley. Warmerdam, the last to set records with a bamboo pole, will have 43 vaults over 15 feet at a time when no other vaulter in the world clears 15 feet.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

847K+
Followers
415K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy