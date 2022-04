Tech tycoon Elon Musk is now being appointed to Twitter‘s board of directors. According to new reports, the business magnate will serve on the board until 2024, during which his ownership in the company cannot surpass 14.9%. “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board,” CEO Parag Agrawal said. “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term.” Jack Dorsey also added that “I’ve wanted Elon on the board for a long time.”

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO