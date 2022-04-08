ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vince Staples Delivers New Album 'Ramona Park Broke My Heart'

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Staples has dropped off his fifth studio album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Clocking in at 40 minutes, the 16-track record features guest appearances from Mustard, Lil Baby and Ty Dolla $ign. Ramona Park...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

hiphop-n-more.com

Coi Leray Reveals Artwork & Release Date for Debut Album ‘TRENDSETTER’

Coi Leray has been building towards her debut album TRENDSETTER for a while. The female rapper recently released her big single ‘Blick Blick‘ with Nicki Minaj along with a music video which has gotten off to a good start everywhere. Today, Coi has revealed the striking artwork for the album as well as the release date: April 8th.
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Lil Baby
Vibe

Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, And Musiq Soulchild To Headline Radiant Waves Festival

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new music festival crashing onto shore next January, honoring the legacy of R&B across its spectrum. Announced on Tuesday (March 29), Sixthman—“the global leader in immersive destination festivals”—introduces Radiant Waves, in partnership with Rolling Out. The music festival takes place at sea from Jan. 16–20, 2023 aboard the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it travels from Miami to The Bahamas.More from VIBE.comCoco Jones Returns To Music With "Caliber" As Remixes Conquer R&B This New Music FridayBuddy Mirrors His Life And Times With 'Superghetto' AlbumThe Power Of Brotherhood: Inside New Edition's 'The Culture Tour' Charlie...
blavity.com

Master P Reveals Nipsey Hussle Confided In Him Throughout His Life

During TV One’s latest episode of Uncensored, Master P opened up about his friendship with Nipsey Hussle, sharing the late rapper’s unawareness of his fame and frustrations with his music’s success. The 51-year-old rapper said he and Hussle were always”100″ with each other, and Hussle confided in him throughout his life.
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T Announces "Neck And Wrist" Ft. Jay-Z Release Date

Rap's heavyweights aren't playing around this spring. In the midst of heavy anticipation surrounding the forthcoming album from Pusha T, the rapper's dropped tidbits of information on the project. He's spoken at length about Kanye West and Pharrell's involvement in the project and hinted at a few collaborations. Pusha T...
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Reacts To Fake Report About "Friday" Prequel Starring Druski & Vince Staples

In another episode of Trolling on Twitter, a social media user created a firestorm after lying about a forthcoming movie production. For years, Ice Cube has been at odds with movie executives over bringing another installment of Friday to push forward the beloved franchise. Both sides, Warner Bros. and Cube, have contested that the other is to blame for failed attempts at negotiations, and now that John Witherspoon has passed away, fans were under the impression that the possibility of receiving a new Friday film was no more.
Complex

Pusha-T Links With Jay-Z on Pharrell-Produced “Neck & Wrist”

It’s Pusha-T season again, and we’re about to have a surgical spring this time around. Nearly four years after the release of his critically acclaimed LP Daytona, Push is continuing to rollout his follow-up. And just as promised, production on the record is already sounding superb. Taking the assist from the Ye and 88-Keys-produced lead single “Diet Coke,” Push has now released a Jay-Z collaboration, titled “Neck & Wrist,” that was produced by Pharrell. Jay and Push previously collaborated on “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
hotnewhiphop.com

Paul Wall And Termanology Release Collab Project "Start 2 Finish"

Paul Wall and Termanolgy joined forces for the release of their collab tape Start 2 Finish, bringing sounds from two of the biggest hip-hop cities, Houston and NYC, to the main stage. Interestingly enough, Wall & Termanologytold HNHH that the concept of this joint project was birthed during the making of another one of Wall's collab tapes.
hypebeast.com

Syd Announces Upcoming Album, Debuts New Single "Could You Break A Heart" With Lucky Daye

Syd has officially announced her long-awaited sophomore album Broken Hearts Club with its newest single “Could You Break A Heart” featuring Lucky Daye. Clocking in at four minutes, the smooth, bass-heavy cut hears Syd and Daye open up about apprehensions in trusting a new relationship. “Could You Break A Heart” follows The Internet staple’s previously released cuts “Missing Out,” “Fast Car” and “Right Track,” which all dropped in 2021 as stand-alone singles.
hypebeast.com

Bladee and Ecco2k Deliver Surprise Joint Album, 'Crest'

Following the release of “Amygdala,” Bladee and Ecco2k home come together once again for a surprise joint album, titled Crest. Known for their penchant for unexpected releases, the duo seemingly dropped the nine-track, fully produced by fellow Drain Gang associate Whitearmor, out of nowhere. Coming complete with a...

