It's pretty easy to start streaming Apple TV Plus if you've got an Apple ID and any recent Roku. It might seem counterintuitive at first, but you can watch the original movies and shows on Apple TV Plus using plenty of devices that Apple doesn’t make. As much as the company would like you to buy an iPhone or an Apple TV 4K, it wants subscribers wherever it can get them. Here’s how to watch Apple TV Plus on Roku, including costs and compatible devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 DAYS AGO