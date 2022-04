SAN ANTONIO — Fiesta finally returned to its full form this year with a fan favorite, the Battle of Flowers Parade. It was canceled in 2021 when only a limited number of events were celebrated in June due to COVID-19. The Battle of Flowers Parade has been around for more than 100 years. It began in 1891 as a celebration to honor the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and the Battle of San Jacinto, according to the parade's website. The organization is an all-women volunteer organization with 400 members.

