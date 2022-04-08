ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Governor Welcomes Federal Councils on Environmental Quality Leadership to Louisiana

 3 days ago
Louisiana Governor Welcomes Federal Councils on Environmental Quality Leadership to Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards welcomed the leadership of the United States Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council and the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) to Louisiana, where they toured key infrastructure projects, met with environmental justice...

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto

The Louisiana Legislature is all but certain to have a veto override session starting Wednesday. What Republican leaders don’t know is whether they have enough votes to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection and put their version of Louisiana’s congressional map into place. Two-thirds of the Louisiana Senate and House each must vote in favor […] The post Louisiana Republicans face thin margins to override governor’s congressional map veto appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana enacts state legislative maps

Louisiana enacted new legislative district boundaries on March 14 when the bill detailing those boundaries took effect without Gov. Jon Bel Edwards’ (D) signature or veto. Louisiana holds regular state executive and legislative elections in odd-numbered years, so these maps take effect for the state’s 2023 elections. On...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana governor: COVID-19 emergency declaration ending

A public health emergency declaration in effect since March of 2020 will end Wednesday in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards told state lawmakers in a wide-ranging speech on the first day of the 2022 regular legislative session. Opening day fell two years to the day after Louisiana recorded its first...
LOUISIANA STATE
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
WWL

Tornado Watch issued for most of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for most of Louisiana on Tuesday morning. A tornado watch is in effect for the following parishes/ counties in the WWL-TV viewing area until 7 p.m. Tuesday: Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington parishes and Hancock and Pearl River counties.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years for Receiving Bribes

Former Louisiana Sheriff Sentenced to 10 Years Receiving Bribes. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Rodney J. Strain (a/k/a Jack Strain), age 56, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 120 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo after previously pleading guilty to Count 15 of the indictment returned in August 2019, charging him with soliciting and receiving bribes, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 666(a)(1)(B) for his role in the privatization and operation of a work-release program that operated in Slidell, Louisiana between 2013 and 2016. As part of the sentence, Judge Milazzo ordered a $10,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. A forfeiture hearing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. Judge Milazzo also ordered Strain to serve his federal sentence concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving based on his conviction in the 22nd Judicial District.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana to Receive Additional $450 Million for Recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta

Louisiana to Receive Additional $450 Million for Recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on March 22, 2022, to announce that as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, Louisiana will receive an additional allocation of $450 million for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta and $1.27 billion for Hurricane Ida.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nearly $3B in new federal disaster relief headed to Louisiana

(The Center Square) – Officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Louisiana officials announced Tuesday nearly $3 billion in funding for disaster relief. HUD is allocating $450 million to Louisiana for recovery from hurricanes Laura and Delta and $1.27 billion for Hurricane Ida as...
POLITICS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces U.S. Historic Investment in Expanding Broadband in Louisiana

Louisiana Governor Announces U.S. Historic Investment in Expanding Broadband in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has joined the United States Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in announcing $277 million in grants to expand broadband access in Louisiana and 11 other states. During the application process, the Acadiana Planning Commission collaborated with several partners and was awarded a $29.9 million grant to improve internet access in Acadia, St. Landry, and Evangeline parishes, where over 22,000 households and 2,300 businesses lack broadband. As a result, in the digital world, these underserved communities have limited access to healthcare, education, and economic competitiveness. This is consistent with the work started by Gov. Edwards prior to the pandemic and is another significant step toward Louisiana’s goal of eliminating the digital divide by 2029.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Charged with Filing False IRS Returns, Making False Statements to IRS and Dept. of Ed

Louisiana Tax Preparer Charged with Filing False IRS Returns, Making False Statements to IRS and Dept. of Ed. Louisiana – Kenisha R. Callahan, age 44, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was charged by bill of information on March 25, 2022, by the U.S. Attorney for filing a false tax return, aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and making a false statement to the Department of Education, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
PONCHATOULA, LA
