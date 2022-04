I write about beauty for a living. Because of that, I get to try some really amazing and sometimes pricey products. And I have to say that is a work perk that never gets old. However, even with my ability to try sought-after prestige products, one jar of goop is always by my bed and in my purse: Aquaphor. Many moons ago, I read that Beyoncé would use Aquaphor on her skin before bed. While I’ve never used it on my face—even though the formula is both hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic—my skin loves it, especially when dry patches pop on my legs or I’ve overwashed my hands.

