These 15 Bodywashes Smell So Good You Can Skip the Perfume

It's that time of year again: the season where you can't scroll through your Instagram feed without seeing a proposal, a bachelorette sash, or a "Congratulations to the happy couple!" caption. While some may get tired of the consistent wedding content, I actually live for it. It's even better when there are multiple photos in one post because that means I have a handful of looks to ooh and aah over. Every time I admire these dresses for weddings and wedding-related events, I can't help but wonder how long it took these people to find the one and how much it cost them. In an effort to both look stylish and save money, I've decided that once the wedding invitations start rolling in, I'm going to celebrate love in style with Rent the Runway. It has monthly memberships (with trials that start at just $69) and dresses for every single event, including bachelorette parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and post-wedding brunches. Instead of scrolling through thousands of items on various sites, I'm setting my sights on a Rent the Runway membership and renting out every possible look. And you can kick off wedding season with 30% off two months of the eight-item plan when you use the promo code WWW30. But enough talking—there are some standout styles for your upcoming wedding events waiting for you below.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO