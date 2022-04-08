ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

These 15 Bodywashes Smell So Good You Can Skip the Perfume

By Shawna Hudson
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're like me and picky about your bodywashes, you've come to the right place. I've noticed that quite a few of them don't lather as much as I would like them to or just lack that fresh, revitalizing scent that I want to start my day with. A solid and...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Have Access to Wildly Expensive Moisturizers, But I Always Choose This $13 One

I write about beauty for a living. Because of that, I get to try some really amazing and sometimes pricey products. And I have to say that is a work perk that never gets old. However, even with my ability to try sought-after prestige products, one jar of goop is always by my bed and in my purse: Aquaphor. Many moons ago, I read that Beyoncé would use Aquaphor on her skin before bed. While I’ve never used it on my face—even though the formula is both hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic—my skin loves it, especially when dry patches pop on my legs or I’ve overwashed my hands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Yes, You Really Can Find Great-Smelling Cologne for $50 or Less

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing boosts confidence like a great-smelling cologne, but you’ll feel a lot better about smelling better when that cologne doesn’t cost you $200 per ounce. In the not-so-distant past, a phrase like “best cheap cologne” was an oxymoron, but that’s no longer the case. Today, you can find sophisticated colognes under $50 from familiar favorites like Nautica as well as designer labels like Calvin Klein. Why spend over $100 on cologne when you can get...
RETAIL
MindBodyGreen

Can You Use Lemon For Your Skin? Experts Agree: Not So Fast

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. There's nothing like a DIY beauty recipe to elevate your skin care routine. We're talking honey face masks, sugar scrubs, and everything in between. The only catch? Not all natural ingredients are safe for the skin.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

ICYWW: These Are the Romantic Perfumes WWW Editors Reserve for Date Night

Date night can be fun and exciting—whether you've been with your partner for years or going on a first date with someone you met on Tinder. Sure, for the latter, there can be some nerves, but whether it's the first date or 300th date, I always find it's a great opportunity to get dressed up and feel good. And honestly, after two years of being cooped up at home, I'll take any chance I get to put on a nice dress, some dancing shoes, and some feel-good beauty products for a night out with someone cute.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Perfumes#Dry Skin#Smells#Sandalwood
whowhatwear

The 7 Outdated Bag, Shoe, and Jewelry Trends (Plus, 7 Fresh Items to Try RN)

Now that we’re officially in spring and summer is basically around the corner, we—the editors here at WWW—have been identifying the trends we're personally going to invest in for the months ahead. On the flip side, we’ve also been sorting through our wardrobes to uncover the pieces we probably won’t be pulling out due to their somewhat outdated nature. Today, we wanted to specifically highlight the accessories—bags, shoes, and jewelry trends—we’re putting away and the fresh items we’re opting for instead. Of course, it’s always important to remember that you should always wear whatever you love, regardless of what anyone else says.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Do You Really Need a Toner? Here's the Truth, According to Experts

So here's something I didn't realize was a hot topic in the skincare community: whether you really need a toner in your routine or not. It seems that the experts are divided on this topic. Says Rachel Maiman, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical, "The question as to whether toners are necessary or recommended is one that continues to be up for debate in the dermatology community. You will get a different opinion depending on who you ask."
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Smells like nostalgia! Perfume fans go viral with a list of the VERY retro scents that instantly transport them back to their youth (so, how many do YOU remember?)

Perfume has the power to transport you back to a time, place and feeling, with just a single spritz of a scent that you used to love. Now fragrance fans have gone viral with a Twitter thread celebrating the retro scents that instantly take them back to their youth - with some still going strong today, while others have been discontinued.
MAKEUP
purewow.com

7 Items You Can Actually Buy From The Oscars Gift Bag, So You Can Feel Like a Star

Stars—they’re just like us. They put their pants on one leg at a time, and they appreciate the finer things in life. And the finer things, they receive. For the past 20 years, A-listers who have received a coveted Oscars nod have been the recipients of a generous “Everyone Wins” gift basket from L.A. marketing company Distinctive Assets that's stuffed to the brim with a plethora of presents related to health, food, technology and more. And while you may not have exclusive access to this bag yourself (sorry), we here at PureWow have the inside scoop of some on the ultra-fancy items that this year's potential award-winners will be receiving from the Oscars gift bag 2022. Its swag is valued at up to six-figures (NBD), and sure, some of them will be a *bit* over your budget (we probably won't be snapping up Scottish gift plots of land anytime soon), but plenty of others are surprisingly attainable. Check out seven Oscar gift bag goodies below that will make you feel like a true star.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer Is World-Famous—3 Reasons It's Worth the $30

I know some of you have very mixed feelings about high-end or pricier concealers. I would say rightfully so—some expensive formulas are the same as the ones you find at the drugstore; they just cost a pretty penny more. There is, however, one legendary concealer out there that might not be the cheapest in the world but has garnered a cult following because it's totally worth the $30 price tag.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

It's Wedding Season, and We're Saying Yes to Renting These 16 Dresses

It's that time of year again: the season where you can't scroll through your Instagram feed without seeing a proposal, a bachelorette sash, or a "Congratulations to the happy couple!" caption. While some may get tired of the consistent wedding content, I actually live for it. It's even better when there are multiple photos in one post because that means I have a handful of looks to ooh and aah over. Every time I admire these dresses for weddings and wedding-related events, I can't help but wonder how long it took these people to find the one and how much it cost them. In an effort to both look stylish and save money, I've decided that once the wedding invitations start rolling in, I'm going to celebrate love in style with Rent the Runway. It has monthly memberships (with trials that start at just $69) and dresses for every single event, including bachelorette parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and post-wedding brunches. Instead of scrolling through thousands of items on various sites, I'm setting my sights on a Rent the Runway membership and renting out every possible look. And you can kick off wedding season with 30% off two months of the eight-item plan when you use the promo code WWW30. But enough talking—there are some standout styles for your upcoming wedding events waiting for you below.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

6 Shoe Trends That Work With Jeans, Shorts, Dresses, and Skirts

While I'm a shoe person through and through, there is an instance when I fully understand how annoying non-versatile shoes can be, and that's when I travel. I may want to pack a different pair of shoes for every outfit, but "want" and "should" are two very different things, and I do my very best to practice restraint when traveling. It's made me realize the importance of having versatile shoes in one's wardrobe. In fact, I'm much more motivated to buy a pair of shoes if they're practical enough for travel.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Think Every Shoe Style Goes With This Sharp Spring Trend

Los Angeles–based influencer Janet Gunn is known for her effortlessly chic style. For her life in California, she prefers trends that are forward and highly versatile. In fact, there's one key trend she's wearing on repeat this season that fits this aesthetic. Yep, we're talking about the relaxed-suiting look. "When it comes to dressing up for day or night, I prefer to put on a suit—not only is it a welcome alternative to the evening dress, but it's also timeless and versatile," she said. "I find wearing a suit lends itself to beauty, sharpness, and elegance."
CALIFORNIA STATE
whowhatwear

Wow—I Wish I Had Known These 12 Completely Ingenious Concealer Hacks Years Ago

Unless you have baby-like skin, you probably use concealer, whether that's every day or once in a while. It's a universal product that can probably be found in most (if not all) makeup bags. But while concealer can come in handy for that flawless-skin look, it can also look very wrong if you don't know how to apply it correctly or haven't gotten the shade just right. Think cakey texture, flakiness, or a shade that's too light or too dark.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

I'm a Seasoned Zara Shopper—29 Trendy Finds Too Good to Miss

There's a golden rule to remember when it comes to shopping at Zara: act fast. The sheer popularity of the trend purveyor means that just like you, thousands of other people are probably scrolling the website at any given moment, so anything you have your eye on can be gone within seconds. Time is of the essence! That especially goes for special or extended-sized items (from my experience size 11 shoes seem to sell out at lightning speed).
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a 34DD, and These Are the Spring Pieces That Work for My Body

I hate finding the perfect spring piece, trying it on, and then realizing it doesn’t fit my curves. Anyone with a bigger bust or a curvier figure, in general, can probably relate to that grueling moment where you’re in the dressing room, and those jeans won’t get over your hips, or that perfect cutout piece literally looks like dental floss. Loving fashion and having curves can sometimes be frustrating, but does it really have to be? Finding clothing for bigger busts can be a challenge, but as an editor, I’ve found that you can find great pieces that are well-fitted and stylish with enough digging. The key? Don’t feel tied to only buying “bust-friendly” clothing or brands. You don’t need to buy that over-ruffled high-neck top to cover up your chest (unless you want to). You can find sultry cutout dresses or corset-inspired bodysuits that work for your bigger bust. You have to be willing to take a chance and try out different pieces in different sizes until you find the ones that work for your body.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Fashion Editor—12 Pieces I Rely On for an Easy Office Outfit Every Time

Following widespread pandemic-induced shutdowns, there’s no doubt that the past two years have likely changed how you view the world, how you work, and even your work wardrobe. After prolonged periods of working from home, I can tell you that most people likely feel one of two things when it comes to going back to the office—excitement or existential dread. But no matter what you feel about workspaces, you’ve probably begun to see parts of the globe reopen everything, including offices. This reopening means the return of one thing: the work wardrobe. While I personally detest sweatpants, I wholeheartedly know that dressing for a more formal workplace again can be stressful. It can feel like you’ve forgotten what’s considered “appropriate” and the easy work outfit ideas you used to rely on to get you there on time.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The Numbers Don't Lie: 28 Best-Selling Zara Pieces That Will Sell Out by May

Even a seasoned Zara shopper like myself gets overwhelmed sometimes by the brand's biweekly drops, each containing hundreds of new arrivals. What can I say? I'm human, too. Even so, like most Zara fans, I never want to miss out on the next It pieces, especially since, as a general rule of thumb, the brand doesn't restock items once they sell out. (On occasion, exceptions are made for select basics and shoes, which happens every so often.) Then, I got an idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Have Super-Thick Hair—These Are the Only Clips That Actually Work

My curls definitely err on the thick side, so I often opt for simple styles like a high bun or ponytail—they're just easy and don't require much maintenance throughout the day. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to throw my hair into a cute claw clip every once in a while like most people—it's such an effortlessly cool look. The problem is that most hair clips are truly not designed for thicker strands (especially if you have curls).
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy