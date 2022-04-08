Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer Is World-Famous—3 Reasons It's Worth the $30

I hate finding the perfect spring piece, trying it on, and then realizing it doesn’t fit my curves. Anyone with a bigger bust or a curvier figure, in general, can probably relate to that grueling moment where you’re in the dressing room, and those jeans won’t get over your hips, or that perfect cutout piece literally looks like dental floss. Loving fashion and having curves can sometimes be frustrating, but does it really have to be? Finding clothing for bigger busts can be a challenge, but as an editor, I’ve found that you can find great pieces that are well-fitted and stylish with enough digging. The key? Don’t feel tied to only buying “bust-friendly” clothing or brands. You don’t need to buy that over-ruffled high-neck top to cover up your chest (unless you want to). You can find sultry cutout dresses or corset-inspired bodysuits that work for your bigger bust. You have to be willing to take a chance and try out different pieces in different sizes until you find the ones that work for your body.

