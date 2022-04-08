ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer Is World-Famous—3 Reasons It's Worth the $30

By Shawna Hudson
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I know some of you have very mixed feelings about high-end or pricier concealers. I would say rightfully so—some expensive formulas are the same as the ones you find at the drugstore; they just cost a pretty penny more. There is, however, one legendary concealer out there that might not be...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

The 7 Outdated Bag, Shoe, and Jewelry Trends (Plus, 7 Fresh Items to Try RN)

Now that we’re officially in spring and summer is basically around the corner, we—the editors here at WWW—have been identifying the trends we're personally going to invest in for the months ahead. On the flip side, we’ve also been sorting through our wardrobes to uncover the pieces we probably won’t be pulling out due to their somewhat outdated nature. Today, we wanted to specifically highlight the accessories—bags, shoes, and jewelry trends—we’re putting away and the fresh items we’re opting for instead. Of course, it’s always important to remember that you should always wear whatever you love, regardless of what anyone else says.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Have Access to Wildly Expensive Moisturizers, But I Always Choose This $13 One

I write about beauty for a living. Because of that, I get to try some really amazing and sometimes pricey products. And I have to say that is a work perk that never gets old. However, even with my ability to try sought-after prestige products, one jar of goop is always by my bed and in my purse: Aquaphor. Many moons ago, I read that Beyoncé would use Aquaphor on her skin before bed. While I’ve never used it on my face—even though the formula is both hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic—my skin loves it, especially when dry patches pop on my legs or I’ve overwashed my hands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This 'Perfect' TikTok-Famous Concealer Has Unreal Full Coverage & Is Only $16

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Just when we thought we knew what our holy grail concealer was, TikTok shows us the real deal. On March 17, a TikToker by the name of Abby Rivera or @abbythebadassmom shared a video that has shocked the makeup community, because Rivera may have just found the perfect concealer. She posted the video with the caption, “I think I found it!!” and it’s already gained millions of views. In the video, she starts...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Allure

Tarte's Iconic '90s Blush Is Back — for a Limited Time

More than two decades after its launch, Tarte is bringing back the dewy, buildable cheek stain that started it all — but you'll have to act fast. Before there was Shape Tape, there was Cheek Stain. In fact, even before there was Tarte — the makeup brand started by Maureen Kelly in her one-bedroom apartment in New York City circa 1999 — there was a (very) early version of the blush stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Tisdale
E! News

Tarte Cosmetics: Get $107 Worth of Makeup for Just $49

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

The Numbers Don't Lie: 28 Best-Selling Zara Pieces That Will Sell Out by May

Even a seasoned Zara shopper like myself gets overwhelmed sometimes by the brand's biweekly drops, each containing hundreds of new arrivals. What can I say? I'm human, too. Even so, like most Zara fans, I never want to miss out on the next It pieces, especially since, as a general rule of thumb, the brand doesn't restock items once they sell out. (On occasion, exceptions are made for select basics and shoes, which happens every so often.) Then, I got an idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—29 Trendy Sandal Finds I'm Losing It Over

As a fashion editor, I'm constantly reviewing the latest trends and all of the cool newness on the market, which makes online shopping part of my everyday job. As we head into spring and summer, sandals are at the front of my mind. Boots and sneakers have made up the majority of my shoe wardrobe recently, and I'm ready to slip into some new-season sandals. If you're curious about which styles I'm loving right now, I found them all in one place and rounded up the very best Nordstrom sandal finds that just hit the virtual shelves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealer#Pomegranate#Tarte Cosmetics#Celebrity#Makeup Artists#Cliffsnotes
whowhatwear

Wow—I Wish I Had Known These 12 Completely Ingenious Concealer Hacks Years Ago

Unless you have baby-like skin, you probably use concealer, whether that's every day or once in a while. It's a universal product that can probably be found in most (if not all) makeup bags. But while concealer can come in handy for that flawless-skin look, it can also look very wrong if you don't know how to apply it correctly or haven't gotten the shade just right. Think cakey texture, flakiness, or a shade that's too light or too dark.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

I've Been Eyeing These Expensive-Looking Zara Items That Are Actually Under $75

When I have a last-minute event, have a fashion emergency, or am just in the mood for something trendy and new, Zara is my go-to. There is always something that I can find to style with something I already have or when I need a new basic. I'm either on Zara's website or browsing in person at the Soho location at least once a week (okay, maybe more than once), so I have my eyes on some great new arrivals.
RETAIL
whowhatwear

Madewell Just Marked Down a Ton of Anti-Trend Pieces—These Are the Best Ones

Around this time of year, I usually go a little crazy with my spending, stocking up on the trendy pieces I eyed all winter while waiting for them to go on sale. But there's always a catch: By the time those items are added to the sale section, they're already nearing the end of their time in the sartorial spotlight. Therefore, to avoid another year of last-season pieces in my spring shopping cart, I'm taking a different approach to sale shopping and focusing only on anti-trend pieces. Thankfully, the mecca of timeless and regret-proof style just marked down a ton of items that fit that bill.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
whowhatwear

I'm a 34DD, and These Are the Spring Pieces That Work for My Body

I hate finding the perfect spring piece, trying it on, and then realizing it doesn’t fit my curves. Anyone with a bigger bust or a curvier figure, in general, can probably relate to that grueling moment where you’re in the dressing room, and those jeans won’t get over your hips, or that perfect cutout piece literally looks like dental floss. Loving fashion and having curves can sometimes be frustrating, but does it really have to be? Finding clothing for bigger busts can be a challenge, but as an editor, I’ve found that you can find great pieces that are well-fitted and stylish with enough digging. The key? Don’t feel tied to only buying “bust-friendly” clothing or brands. You don’t need to buy that over-ruffled high-neck top to cover up your chest (unless you want to). You can find sultry cutout dresses or corset-inspired bodysuits that work for your bigger bust. You have to be willing to take a chance and try out different pieces in different sizes until you find the ones that work for your body.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm a Seasoned Zara Shopper—29 Trendy Finds Too Good to Miss

There's a golden rule to remember when it comes to shopping at Zara: act fast. The sheer popularity of the trend purveyor means that just like you, thousands of other people are probably scrolling the website at any given moment, so anything you have your eye on can be gone within seconds. Time is of the essence! That especially goes for special or extended-sized items (from my experience size 11 shoes seem to sell out at lightning speed).
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm Obsessed With Cool Vintage Pieces—31 New Finds Sitting in My Cart

I've always loved hunting for cool vintage fashion pieces. Every time I go on a trip, I make a point to seek out vintage stores for local finds and have uncovered a number of gems along the way. In L.A., I've found the perfect worn-in '90s Levi's, and in NYC, an incredible tailored dove-gray Christian Dior blazer. In Paris, I tried on countless Chanel tweed jackets and promised myself I'll return again to finally splurge on one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

What If I Told You This $13 Product Is the Key to Shinier Hair?

I don’t know about you, but I constantly wish my hair was shinier. Can you blame me? First, the shine-centric beauty craze was glass skin, and now, I feel like everyone wants “liquid hair,” or silky, ultra-reflective strands. Thank stars like Zendaya and Kim Kardashian for that one since they've both been seen rocking glassy strands.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

I Shop for a Living—42 New Under-$100 Summer Finds I Want Everyone to Know About

There are officially 74 days until summer—yes, I'm counting. I, for one, cannot wait until it's warm enough to feel the sand in my toes a little more often, relish in boatloads of watermelon (preferably in cocktail form), and enjoy some much-needed relaxation time throughout the long days and nights. But before all of that, I'm excited to get my summer uniform into gear. Bring on the lighter layers, colorful statement pieces, and warm-weather accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

6 Aesthetic-Inspired Hair Trends You're Going to Want to Copy ASAP

If you spend any time scrolling through Instagram or Tik Tok, you may have noticed that many people on the internet have curated a certain aesthetic for themselves. There are so many different directions you can go in when choosing an aesthetic—you can lean into Y2K vibes, channel the world of academia, or even try to make yourself look ethereal.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy