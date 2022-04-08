ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack Harlow Makes Everything ‘First Class’ in New Song

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Jack Harlow won’t settle for anything less than “First Class” — and he’s bringing the object of his desire along for the ride. Although the Louisville rapper dropped the single on Thursday at midnight, the song had already taken major flight days before its release.

On the new track, which samples Fergie’s 2006 hit “Glamorous,” Harlow sets the mood for seduction, with his laidback flow (along with Fergie’s contribution) explicitly spelling out what’s in store for his traveling companion. He also discusses his journey to becoming a superstar.

“You could do it, too, believe it/I been a (G)/Throw up the (L)/Sex in the (A.M.)/Uh huh/(O-R-O.U.S),” Harlow raps over a pretty piano melody and a sultry groove, interwoven between the “Glamorous” sample. “And I can put you in (First Class up in the sky).”

Earlier in the week, Harlow shared a snippet of the infectious hook, which sent TikTokers into a hot-and-bothered frenzy. The clip went viral , with scores of fans uploading videos accompanied by the song as they fantasized, daydreamed, danced, cooked, skated, and more to the track’s summery vibes. It appealed to a variety of fans on the social platform — especially with women, which Harlow would likely be pleased to see.

“To be able to make a song that women like is what it’s all about for me,” Harlow said in Rolling Stone ‘s new cover story . “There’s a lot of things it’s all about, but that’s a huge one. That’s really what you want, to make something that your crush wants to hear.”

“First Class” will appear on the rapper’s sophomore studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You , due out on May 6 via Generation Now/Atlantic. The new track follows the previously released LP single, “ Nail Tech .”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

See Jack Harlow Perform Medley, Get Slimed at Kids Choice Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow performed a medley of his recent hits and, as per tradition, got slimed at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards. Taking the stage at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger for the annual Nickelodeon awards show, the Rolling Stone cover star ripped through “Nail Tech,” a Lil Nas X-less “Industry Baby” and new single “First Class” during his three-minute performance. Harlow was nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist at the Kids Choice Awards, a trophy that ultimately went to Olivia Rodrigo. What Harlow did receive: A face full of green slime, as a deluge of ooze was blasted...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Camila Cabello Debuts ‘Psychofreak’ With Willow Smith

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello returned to Saturday Night Live with an invigorating breakup song that makes you wonder just how amicable her split with Shawn Mendes really was. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now/ I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house,” Cabello sang in a vibrant ensemble on “Bam Bam,” the first single from her just-released album, Familia. Cabello turned down the lights and turned up the latex for her second performance. Willow Smith was a surprise guest, assisting with vocals, guitar, and blazer on the live...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Situation

Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
Fergie
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Country Songs#Sex#The Rolling Stones#Tiktokers
Rolling Stone

Fraud Endorses Quack

Click here to read the full article. Former reality TV star and former president Donald Trump endorsed former TV huckster Dr. Mehmet Oz in a statement on Saturday. Oz is running as a Republican for a Pennsylvania Senate seat. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show,” Trump said in the statement, adding, “He has lived with us through the screen and has always been popular, respected and smart.” Trump also praised Oz’s popularity with women. Women “are drawn to Dr. Oz for his advice and counsel,” said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Ringer

Jack Harlow and the Spread of the Middle-Class Rap Star

N.W.A’s debut album, Straight Outta Compton, sold notoriously well in the suburbs. Such was the strange commercial reality of a genre rooted in the streets but destined to become the most popular and influential music in the U.S. By the late 1980s, hip-hop escaped its formative scenes in New...
HIP HOP
Wave 3

Jack Harlow lands Rolling Stone cover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is reaching new heights, scoring the cover of legendary music magazine Rolling Stone. Harlow tweeted about gracing the cover in anticipation of his new album “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” which is set to be released on May 6.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Jack Harlow announces new album and says he wants to work with Dolly Parton

Jack Harlow has announced the release of his second album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Kentucky rapper revealed that his latest single ‘Nail Tech’ is the first to be taken from his upcoming new record, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘That’s What They All Say’.
MUSIC
KTVB

BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and More to Perform at 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are set to be a star-studded night filled with some truly epic performances!. On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers for the upcoming awards show. Multi-nominees Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are set to take the stage as they duke it out for some of the night's biggest awards, Lil Nas X will be joined by Jack Harlow for a performance of their smash hit, "INDUSTRY BABY," and K-pop megastars BTS will no doubt provide a show-stopping performance in celebration of their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for "Butter."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Texas Woman Charged With Murder for ‘Self-Induced Abortion’

Click here to read the full article. A 26-year-old Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after allegedly performing a “self-induced abortion.” Lizelle Herrera remained in custody with a bond set at $500,000 after “intentionally and knowingly cause[d] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.  Herrera’s arrest comes seven months after Texas’ SB8 (or the “Heartbeat Act”) went into effect, a law that bans abortions after six weeks, or before when many women would realize they’re pregnant. SB8 — the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the U.S. and the...
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Jack Harlow Gave Up Drinking Alcohol Because He Wants to “Feel Everything”

Jack Harlow doesn’t have room in his life for hangovers anymore. According to his recent Rolling Stone cover story, 24-year-old Harlow gave up drinking last year and is still going strong with his sobriety. “I’m sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I’m sick of the decisions I make on it,” he tells the magazine. "I'm in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there's so many people counting on me outside of myself."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE's Ezekiel Posts a Photo With Elias to Prove They're Not the Same Person

Elias returned from his long hiatus on last week's Monday Night Raw with new ring gear and a new look, claiming to be his own younger brother Ezekiel. The new star's claims of being a different person have been driving Kevin Owens nuts ever since, repeatedly claiming that Ezekiel is a liar. "The Drifter" took things a step further on Tuesday by posting a photoshopped image of both himself and his "brother" from Instagram user @thekatybacon, using the caption, "Haters will say it's photoshopped, but we know the truth."
WWE
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy