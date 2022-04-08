ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Faces Her Anxiety, Finds Closure With Fifth Harmony on ‘Psycho Freak’

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Camila Cabello wears her heart on her sleeve and faces the scar tissue of her past on “Psycho Freak.” The Familia track, which features haunting vocals from Willow , paints a picture of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s anxiety as she shares her truth in a vulnerable way. She dropped the song on Thursday at midnight, with the video premiere set for Friday morning.

“Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel/On my Instagram talkin’ bout ‘I’m healed’/Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal/Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill,” she sings in the first verse.

On the song’s second verse, she addresses her dramatic departure from Fifth Harmony , and seems to bury the hatchet about the fiery back-and-forth the group had after announcing her exit in 2016. “Everybody says they miss the old me/I been on this ride since I was 15,” she sings. “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.”

The brief lyric, which seems to make reference to Fifth Harmony’s first single as a foursome, “ Down ,” appears to provide some closure for Cabello and for the group’s fans, who still have more questions than answers about her departure from the girl group. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff,” she told Reuters about the track earlier this week. “I’m like in a really good place with them.”

As a whole, Cabello explained that the song is about “all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” she said.

Cabello first teased the release of the single by posting a photo of herself — sporting a mullet — alongside Willow earlier this week. “Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person,” Cabello wrote at the time . “@willowsmith let’s get it.”

On Friday, Cabello also released the rest of her album Familia , which includes singles “ Don’t Go Yet ” and “ Bam Bam ” featuring Ed Sheeran. Cabello brought the world of Familia to TikTok as she performed the album’s tracks in an immersive TikTok Live (similar to Rosalía’s ) with mariachi-inspired costumes and addictive choreography.

Comments / 0

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Crawls, Defies Gravity in Camila Cabello 'Psychofreak' Video [Watch]

Camila Cabello's third studio album Familia, as well as the surreal music video for her new single Psychofreak, were both released last Friday. The 25-year-old Cuban-born singer can be seen wearing an edgy black suit in the video. In the song's lyrics, the Havana hitmaker also addressed her tense 2016 separation from girl group Fifth Harmony, which was well publicized at the time.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Here's What J-Lo's New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One
CELEBRITIES
