ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ballot-box strength of Putin-friendly candidates in Eastern Europe signals trend toward autocracy has not subsided

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMyNu_0f31S0t900
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić speaks Sunday in Belgrade after the first unofficial election results became known. elvis barukcic/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections on Sunday, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighboring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The parliamentary elections in Hungary and Serbia both brought landslide wins for the two countries’ longtime, pro-Putin leaders — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Context: U.N. assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

Their victories on Sunday highlighted an underlying discord in attitudes among European nations toward the autocracies of Russia and China. As those powers seek to exert greater influence on the continent and beyond, Orbán and Vučić have aimed to emulate the autocratic touch through their own style of governance in the heart of Europe.

Orbán’s right-wing party, Fidesz, won more than 53% of the vote, shocking both pollsters and a Western-looking coalition of more liberal opposition parties that had appealed to voters to bring an end to Orbán’s 12 years of autocratic rule and stronger ties with Moscow and Beijing.

A survey by Hungarian pollster Publicus in March showed that only 44% of supporters of Orbán’s party, Fidesz, considered Russia the aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

In Serbia, Vučić cruised into an outright victory with the nearest opposition candidate trailing by some 40%. It was the first time that a presidential candidate won a second mandate without a runoff vote.

“I managed something no one else has done before me,” Vučić said in a victory speech. “It wasn’t even close.”

The results — which cemented the power of two leaders who have been accused of undermining democratic norms — underscored an accelerating drift away from the liberal values and vision of the European Union among Hungarian and Serbian voters.

From the archives (December 2021): ‘The data we’re seeing is largely pointing in the wrong direction’: Biden sounds alarm as he convenes global summit of democracies

Russia’s war in Ukraine played an outsized role in the campaigns in both countries, and analysts say the conflict helped to mobilize support for the incumbents.

Serbia’s largely pro-Russian electorate shuns groups identified with pro-Western policies, while Orban’s reputation as Putin’s closest ally in the EU has led his supporters to view Russia as a crucial partner.

‘I don’t think [Vučić] has understood the importance of [the war in Ukraine] and the geopolitical changes.’

— Serbian opposition leader Biljana Stojković

Formally on the path to EU accession, Serbia has seen a rise in pro-Russian sentiment under Vučić and mounting skepticism and mistrust of the EU, even as the country’s main financial inflows come from the bloc.

Vučić’s government has supported the U.N. resolution condemning the attack on Ukraine, but he has refused to join the sanctions against Moscow.

“Vučić has created this atmosphere of huge adoration for Russia and hypocrisy toward the EU,” Biljana Stojković, the presidential candidate of a green-left coalition said. “I don’t think he has understood the importance of [the war in Ukraine] and the geopolitical changes.”

Orbán, while begrudgingly voting for most EU sanctions against Russia, has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons or allow for their transfer across the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. He has also fought intensely against sanctions being imposed on Russian energy imports on which Hungary is deeply dependent, drawing the scorn of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpfa6_0f31S0t900
Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, center, and his wife, Aniko Levai, cast votes Sunday in Budapest. AP/Petr David Josek

In a victory speech Sunday, Orbán singled out Zelensky as part of the “overwhelming force” that he said his party had struggled against in the election — “the left at home, the international left all around, the Brussels bureaucrats, the [George] Soros empire with all its money, the international mainstream media and, in the end, even the Ukrainian president.”

András Biró-Nagy, a researcher and director of the Policy Solutions think tank in Budapest, said that Orbán and his “media empire” had managed to dominate the war of narratives that’s being waged within Hungary over the war in Ukraine.

“There was a clash of narratives between the East versus West narrative which was used by the opposition campaign, and the security and peace versus war narrative created by Orbán,” Biró-Nagy said. “It seems that Orbán’s narrative which appeals to the Hungarian society’s craving for security and stability and peace won this time.”

From the archives (February 2022): Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to have alienated Putin’s few friends among the Western allies

From the archives (March 2022): Poland is an increasingly pivotal ally for the U.S. and NATO, but there is nuance to the relationship

Opinion (March 2022): Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine has helped revive the West, but the homegrown threats to liberal democracy fester under a veneer of solidarity

Vučić, too, portrayed himself as the guarantor of Serbia’s security, and used media channels under his control to spread that message. Many Serbs now see Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the result of Western pressure rather than Moscow’s expanding ambitions.

Similarly, Orbán campaigned heavily on remaining neutral in the conflict while maintaining close economic ties with Russia, without ever mentioning Putin by name.

A survey by Hungarian pollster Publicus in March showed that only 44% of Fidesz supporters considered Russia the aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

In the final days of the campaign, Orbán visited Serbia to support his ally Vučić, and the two politicians took a ride along a fast-track railway connecting their capitals of Belgrade and Budapest.

That joint project is part of China’s Belt and Road global trade initiative, and is being built by Chinese and Russian state companies using large Chinese and Russian bank loans.

At a joint rally, they described relations between their nations as the best in history, and pledged to work further to improve them.

Orbán and his officials have repeatedly urged Serbia’s immediate admittance into the EU, with Orbán declaring that “the EU needs Serbia more than Serbia needs the EU.”

From the archives (March 2022): Biden lashes out at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Putin’s war will destroy Russia

VIENNA, Austria (Project Syndicate)—A grim old Soviet joke probably rings far too true to Ukrainians today. A Frenchman says, “I take the bus to work, but when I travel around Europe, I use my Peugeot.” A Russian replies, “We, too, have a wonderful system of public transportation, but when we go to Europe, we use a tank.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksandar Vučić
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Viktor Orbán
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Europe#Ukraine#Ap#European#Russian#Hungarian#Serbian#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

129K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy