STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, increasing borrowing costs for the first time in more than three years. An effort to tame rapid inflation, level off demand and regulate spiking real estate prices, the moderate jump is projected to be the first of six such increases this year, the New York Times has reported. And while the move will immediately send financing costs higher throughout the nation, ushering in a period of slower economic growth, it’s unclear how much of an impact the spike will have on Staten Island buyers.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO