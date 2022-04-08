Jack Harlow Lives in the Lap of Luxury in New Single, ‘First Class’: Listen

Click here to read the full article.

After a long week of teasing, Jack Harlow ‘s newest single, “First Class,” is finally here. The rapper released the track at midnight on Friday (April 8), which sees him boasting about his many career achievements and his ability to treat his lady to the finer things in life.

“Uh, I got plaques in the mail, peak season/ Shout out to my UPS workers, makin’ sure I receive ’em/ You could do it too, believe it,” the Kentucky native raps in the first verse of the track.

Harlow initially teased the release of “First Class” via Instagram on March 31 by sharing a post of him in the studio bopping to the track alongside friends and collaborators. The clip revealed scaled down vocals by former Black Eyed Peas member-turned-solo star Fergie, taken from her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 track, “Glamorous.”

“I been a G, throw up the L/ Sex in the A-M, uh-huh/ O-R-O-U-S, yeah/And I could put you in first class,” Harlow raps in the chorus of the song’s final cut, with Fergie’s sultry spelling cutting in between his relaxed vocal delivery.

“First Class” is set to appear on the 24-year-old’s sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You , out May 6 via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Fans were given a first look into the album through lead single “Nail Tech,” but the track is not entirely indicative of the entire LP’s sound.

In his March cover story with Rolling Stone , Harlow said he’s taking a different approach with forthcoming material. “My new s–t is much more serious,” he said. “Right now, my message is letting muh’f—ers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Eeey, I got the b—-es,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time.”

