ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

This Looks Like Bernie

By Laura Wagner
defector.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Luis said he drank 16 oz. of espresso, which would be a lot of...

defector.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
creators.com

The Sudden Biden Epiphany at the Washington Post

Just when you thought the Hunter Biden scandals had died in darkness, The Washington Post published more than 6,300 words on March 30 admitting that a notable fraction of his laptop contents was authentic. Why now? Why not last year? Why did liberal outlets act like everyone expressing concern about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven
HackerNoon

What Does The Metaverse Look Like?

According to tech giants, the future lies in the “metaverse,” which refers to an autonomous and self-contained digital universe. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has talked extensively about the concept of the metaverse. Virtual reality allows people from all over the world to interact with one other and with the. metaverse as envisioned by Meta and other firms is the interaction with other people. A virtual environment can be created using VR and AR technology. Because of this, there is no single metaverse that joins all of the other universes into a single universe.
INTERNET
Reason.com

In Threatening Disney Over Copyrights, House Republicans Are Right for the Wrong Reasons

Republicans are reportedly fed up with The Walt Disney Company for its perceived "far-left activis[m]" and "giv[ing] in to the woke mob." As a result, they are considering retaliating by refusing to legally extend copyright terms that would apply to Disney characters like Mickey Mouse. If allowed to lapse, Mickey would be in the public domain as soon as January 1, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy