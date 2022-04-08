ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Australian GP: Live updates from Friday practice as Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes face off

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow all the updates from practice as...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Max Verstappen title defence in crisis? Red Bull driver says 'no reason to believe in title' after latest DNF

While winning the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen has failed to finish the two races either side of that and is already 46 points behind Charles Leclerc. Red Bull boss Christian Horner said his Australia DNF on Sunday was down to another fuel related issue, with his admission that it was "totally separate" to the Bahrain problem only likely to concern Verstappen more.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#Mercedes#Sky Sports F1#Australian#Formula
The Spun

Fight Breaks Out Between Drivers After NASCAR Race: Fans React

Late Friday night, fans watching a NASCAR Xfinity Series race received a little extra action. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Premier League

Brentford vs West Ham United. Premier League. Brentford Community Stadium. B Mbeumo (48'48th minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy