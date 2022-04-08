This Band Will Get Massachusetts Shaking Its Collective Booty as Live Music Returns

MANSFIELD (CBS) — Willie Nelson is going on the road again, and he’ll be making his way to Massachusetts this September. The country singer’s “Outlaw Music Festival” tour is coming to the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sept. 16. Nelson will be joined by The Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer. Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Friday at 10 a.m. “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date, ” the 88-year-old singer said in a statement. “I just can’t wait to get back on the road again.” Nelson will also be stopping in Gilford, New Hampshire at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 12, where he’ll be joined by ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett and The War And Treaty.

MANSFIELD, MA ・ 22 DAYS AGO