Economy

What the papers say – April 8

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Chancellor’s wife’s tax status continues to lead the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Independent leads on what has been called the “breath-taking hypocrisy” of Mr Sunak on his family’s tax status, while The Guardian says his wife may have avoided £20 million on her bill.

The Chancellor’s allies are claiming the leaks regarding the tax controversy are coming from Number 10, according to The Daily Telegraph , while The Times says Mr Sunak fears a “hit job”.

The Daily Mirror says taxpayers have paid £50 million to Akshata Murty’s company, while the Chancellor’s response is front page of The Sun .

Meanwhile, the i says Mr Sunak blocked plans to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Express reports the high bills could continue for three years.

The UN has “finally” acted on human rights abuses by Russia , according to Metro .

The Financial Times leads on a call for a war crime inquiry from aluminium producer Rusal.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told the NHS to protect single-sex spaces, according to the Daily Mail .

And the Daily Star reports customers have stripped shelves of crisps ahead of a recipe change.

The Independent

Sturgeon calls on PM and Chancellor to resign after fines

Scotland’s First Minister has said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor should resign after receiving fines over parties being held in Downing Street.The Met said on Tuesday that at least 30 more fines were issued over the partygate saga, with a spokesman for Number 10 confirming both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be among the recipients.Calls for their resignations swelled in the hours after the announcement, with Nicola Sturgeon among those calling for them to step down.But Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – previously one of the leading voices in calling for the Prime Minister to resign over partygate...
POLITICS
The Independent

What happens now the PM and Chancellor will be fined over partygate?

The Prime Minister, his wife and the Chancellor have all been fined for breaching coronavirus rules over gatherings held across Whitehall and in Downing Street while restrictions were in place.Here, the PA news agency looks at what happens now.– Will Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak lose their jobs?It is difficult to say, but nothing is likely to happen immediately.In the case of the Chancellor, he has been under pressure over his wife’s finances and was reported to already have considered resigning over that.It is unlikely the Prime Minister would step back, but Conservative MPs could force a vote of no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Downing Street parties timeline as Johnson and Sunak to be fined

As police announced more fines for breaches of Covid-19 rules at the top of Government, Downing Street revealed that both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are to be handed fixed penalty notices.The confirmation came amid a police investigation into allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police announced 30 more fines in relation to Operation Hillman and a No 10 spokeswoman later said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor had been notified that police “intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices”.Scotland Yard has made at least 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) – up...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Partygate: All the excuses and denials by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for law-breaking events

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak have been issued with fixed penalty notice fines by police investigating breaches of Covid law.The Metropolitan Police has announced more than 50 fines for government staff members over law-breaking parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic.Labour has called on both the PM and chancllor to go, saying they are “unfit to govern”. So what exactly have Mr Johnson, his officials and ministers said about social gatherings during the partygate saga?‘All guidance follow’ – Partygate story breaksOn 1 December, Boris Johnson told the Commons “all guidance was followed completely in No 10” after it emerged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rishi Sunak
Sajid Javid
Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Mummy’s home at last’: what the papers say about the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

The beaming smile of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe features on the front pages of the national papers on Thursday after she was freed following six years imprisoned in Iran. With the war in Ukraine relegated to the second spot for the first time in three weeks, the Times splash headline says: “Free at last, Nazanin will ‘learn to be happy again’” alongside a picture of her on the plane out of Iran.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson fined for birthday party in Cabinet Room, No 10 confirms

The police have fined Boris Johnson for taking part in his own birthday bash in the Cabinet Room of No 10, Downing Street has announced.No 10 said the Metropolitan Police had provided more clarity about why the Prime Minister had been told he would receive a fixed-penalty notice (FPN) as part of the probe into alleged lockdown parties at the heart of Government.Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, have both also been fined, but it has not been confirmed why.A spokesman for No 10 said: “The Met Police have now explained that the FPN issued to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Truly shameless’: Covid bereaved families say Boris Johnson ‘took us all for mugs’ after lockdown party fine

Bereaved families have said Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak “took us all for mugs” and should “be gone tonight” after the pair were fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules.Lobby Akinnola, spokesperson for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said there was “simply no way” the prime minister and chancellor could continue in post after they were handed the fines as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.He said: “After everything that’s happened it’s still unbelievably painful to know the prime minister was partying and breaking his own lockdown rules while we were unable to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Partygate: Timeline of government gatherings as more fines issued

Boris Johnson is under intense pressure over Partygate again, after he and his chancellor Rishi Sunak were handed fixed penalty notice fines by the Metropolitan Police.Scotland Yard announced more than 50 fines for government staff members over law-breaking events held at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic.Having initially said in December he was “sickened” at the idea of No 10 staff flouting rules, Mr Johnson found himself forced to admit that he too had attended an event on 20 May 2020.Since then, more damning reports have appeared about further pandemic-era parties allegedly held behind the scenes in Westminster.The Independent looks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rylan leads celebrity reactions after Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined for breaking lockdown laws

Rylan Clark is among the celebrities sharing their thoughts on the latest government scandal as many call for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign.On Tuesday (12 April), it was announced that the prime minister and chancellor will both be fined amid a police investigation into illegal parties held at Downing Street during lockdown last year.Johnson is now the first sitting prime minister found to have broken the law.As politicians including Keir Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon said that Johnson and Sunak should resign, celebrities weighed in, with Clark tweeting: “He’s officially broke the law. That’s it ain’t it?”Nish Kumar...
WORLD
The Independent

Those who say time is not right for leadership change ‘couldn’t be more wrong’

The Prime Minister must resign after being fined following an investigation into lockdown parties, and those who say now is not the right time for a change of leadership “couldn’t be more wrong”, a bereaved family member has said.Rivka Gottlieb, who lost her father Michael to Covid aged 73 during the first lockdown in April 2020, said she feels “absolutely livid” and “disgusted” at the lack of honesty from those in charge of the country.Boris Johnson “lost his moral authority a long time ago” and his position is “untenable”, the 50-year-old from north London said.She told the PA news agency: “I...
POLITICS
The Independent

Carrie Johnson to be fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules

The Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, will be fined following an investigation into lockdown parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.“In the interests of transparency,” a spokesperson for Mrs Johnson confirmed that the former director of communications for the Tories will be receiving a fixed penalty notice (FPN) alongside her husband, Boris Johnson, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.Mrs Johnson had in the past dismissed claims she had held parties in her Downing Street flat as “total nonsense”.The spokesperson said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a fixed-penalty notice.“She has not yet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
