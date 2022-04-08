ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

People don’t seem to care that a Covid wave is ripping through the Biden administration

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odAZ5_0f31JNmi00

White House press secretary Jen Psaki found herself in the awkward positiong during her usual press briefing on Thursday of insisting that — no, just because there’s video from this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who’s now Covid-positive) kissing President Biden’s cheek and holding his hand, that doesn’t meet the CDC’s definition of the president having been in “close contact” with her.

As of the time of this writing, President Biden is continuing to test negative for Covid-19. But that’s in spite of the fact that Covid has been tearing through his administration in recent weeks, infecting Cabinet members, the CIA director, the comms director for Vice President Harris, as well as Psaki. Plus other officials in Washington DC outside of the administration, including Pelosi.

Biden administration Covid wave

The New York Times this week penned a piece about this exact turn of events with the ominous headline: “A spate of coronavirus cases among top officials has Washington feeling uneasy.” To put this all in perspective, as of the time of this writing? The Washington officials who are 2nd, 7th, and 10th in the official presidential line of succession all currently have Covid. And that’s not even the most unusual part:

The thing that’s even more striking about this current wave is how blase everyone seems to be about it.

When Covid was ravaging the Trump White House, it was given breathless news coverage which attempted to link that state of affairs with a degree of incompetence, Covid-trutherism and vaccine hesitancy. Two years into the pandemic, of course, a lot has changed. The vaccines are keeping a lid on serious infections and hospitalizations. The country is tired of talking about it. The danger no longer feels as acute.

The “so what?” Covid wave

Here where I live in Memphis, for example, we had what might have been our first day since the pandeimc started with zero new Covid cases on Wednesday. So, on one level, it’s not surprising that the Biden administration is arguably treating all this with the equivalent of the shrug emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhYrS_0f31JNmi00
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, shown offering remarks during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Image source: Rod Lamkey - CNP/MEGA

Having said that, it does feel like there’s also a dissonance between a lot of people’s attitude toward Covid at the moment and, basically, reality. Not that such a thing is a new phenomenon. It’s just that people who used to make a big deal about caring, or pretending to care, don’t even seem all that interested in pretending anymore.

The reaction would have been completely different, you understand, if a CNN reporter asked President Trump’s White House press secretary why he shouldn’t be considered a close contact of someone with Covid who’d kissed his cheek, shaken his hand, and been in close proximity to him just a day or two prior. When it’s a Fox News reporter asking that question of a Biden administration official — and the response is: What can we say? The CDC makes the rules — there’s a collective shrug, and we move on.

Kissing someone with Covid is not close contact?

“(The CDC’s) definition of it is 15 minutes of contact within a set period of time, within six feet,” Psaki said. “It did not meet that bar.”

Which shouldn’t really be a surprise. This is where we are now: “America is staring down its first so what? wave” of Covid, reads the title of a piece this week from The Atlantic.

Indeed, it does kind of feel like people are just winging things at this point. Maybe the administration is also leery of leaving people with the impression that Covid protections like masks and vaccines are besides the point. And so that’s why they downplay things to the point that they seem to act like we’re not in a pandemic anymore.

Other powerful Washington figures in recent days who’ve confirmed a positive diagnosis:

  • US Attorney General Merrick Garland
  • US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
  • First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa
  • Vice President Kamala Harris’ communication director, Jamal Simmons
  • California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff
  • US Republican Senator Susan Collins
  • And also President Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens.

“C’mon man”

In the final analysis, winging it seems to be what not just this presidential administration but almost all of them are best at. How else to explain things like Psaki insisting this week that no, no, we’ve got this — we actually go above and beyond CDC protocols?

Only — wait, why do you all actually feel the need to do so? Are the CDC protocols not good enough? Is it that you think the protocols are inadequate?

Are the protocols only good enough for commoners?

Obviously, we are not a serious country nor are we led by serious people. And everything, always, is a Rorshach test. When Covid rips through the Trump White House? Well, obviously, they had it coming. Look how incompotent they are. That’s what people tell themselves. When the virus does the same to the next administration? Oh well, it’s just one of those things.

Perhaps, though, after enough soaring inflation, record-high gas prices, instability around the world exacerbated by US missteps, the sight of a Covid-ravaged White House — maybe, all of those things might ultimately remind people that the primary reason Biden won the White House in the first place was because of who he wasn’t, not who he was.

If he was going to win because of the latter, he’d have done so during any of his previous White House bids. It was his not-Trumpness, however, that got him over the finish line this time. Only, he’s actually ended up being more Trump-like in one way that nobody expected.

The candidate who promised that he would “stamp out the virus,” like Trump, now has a White House and an administration that’s metaphorically on fire with it.

Comments / 330

relay
4d ago

I think it’s great they should have followed the science and all the medical experts like they told the rest of us to do. Oh that’s right they did the vaccine never worked. They also get the sit around and wait for one of the side effects so yeah I love it

Reply(9)
110
Incongruous Being
3d ago

Wait just a minute here, I'm confused with all this "social distance" stuff suggesting 6' between people , yet circle backi jen psaki is saying holding a persons hand and kissing them on the cheek is within the guidelines of safety🤔

Reply(25)
73
Demonio Blanco
3d ago

Most people these days need to be told what to be concerned with……evidently the media still thinks the January 6th hoax is more important than anything else

Reply
49
Related
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: Joe Biden is in big trouble on corruption

I want to begin with a quick quote from Senator Rick Scott on last night's show. SENATOR RICK SCOTT: Now, probably the biggest issue is this runaway inflation. The Biden administration has caused the border crisis and what's going to happen now with getting rid of Title 42, that's a big deal, you know, not being energy independent, but…I think fraud and corruption infuriates people. It infuriates Republicans, independents and Democrats."
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cdc#Cabinet#Cia#Jreinermd#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

More than half of American voters don’t believe Biden will make a run for re-election

Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.When drilled down to just registered Democrat voters in the survey, however, the scales tipped in the current president’s favour.Forty-one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Modesto Bee

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office announced Tuesday evening, hours after he attended an outdoor event in Washington, D.C., where he interacted with AmeriCorps members. A White House official told McClatchy that Emhoff tested for COVID-19 after he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
BGR.com

BGR.com

311K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy