ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy

By Bettmann/Contributor // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b46eZ_0f31DRiI00

- Vassar College (transferred), University of Grenoble (study abroad), Sorbonne University (study abroad), George Washington University (undergraduate), and Georgetown University (continuing education)

When Jackie Kennedy became First Lady, she brought along a much broader education than any of her predecessors. She spent her freshman and sophomore years at Vassar College before studying abroad at the University of Grenoble and Sorbonne University during her junior year. She then transferred to George Washington University to finish her degree in French literature, and later took classes in American history at Georgetown.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Ethel Kennedy Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of environmental and human rights activist Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy. Marriage: Robert F. Kennedy (June 17, 1950-June 6, 1968, his death) Children: Rory, 1968; Douglas, 1967; Matthew, 1965; Christopher, 1963; Mary, 1959; Michael, February 27, 1958 – December 31,...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Students who oppose free speech and contracts should lose professional prospects

Law students who oppose the twin constitutional pillars of free speech and the sanctity of contracts should never work as lawyers. Journalism students who oppose free speech should also never work in a professional newsroom. Colleges that encourage their students to embrace illiberal positions against two of the things that...
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy