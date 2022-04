LITTLETON — Littleton resident Deb Alberini will portray “Pollyanna” author Eleanor Hodgman Porter during an event on Saturday celebrating Women’s History Month. To celebrate Women’s History Month, GoLittleton.com is honoring Porter, a Littleton native and the author who created the glad and cheerful Pollyanna, the heroine of her most famous book. Eleanor will appear at a special event at the GoLittleton Glad Shop adjacent to the Pollyanna Gateway on Main Street on Sat., March 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

