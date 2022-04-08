ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Remarkable Women 2022: Julia Orrock

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A nurse, volunteer, firefighter and mom. Our remarkable woman in KELOLAND nominee tonight is Julia Orrock. For years, Orrock has worked behind the scenes to support people in her community in many ways. Today is her time to shine. In her 15 years working...
Missouri men’s golf sophomore Jack Lundin watches his ball fly

Missouri men’s golf sophomore Jack Lundin watches his shot during day one of the team’s annual MU Tiger Invitational on Monday at The Club Old Hawthorne in Columbia. Lundin’s mom, Micki Lundin, traveled from South Dakota to come watch him play. “He’s seven hours away from home, so I miss him,” she said. “I don’t get to see him play as much as we used to. So, it’s awesome to be here and see where he goes to school and see his home course.”
The Rev. Michelle Simmons, founder and executive director of Why Not Prosper, points to one of the inspirational messages on the staircase risers at a Why Not Prosper recovery home in Philadelphia. Her organization received a license for one of its recovery homes, and Simmons plans to seek licenses for its other facilities.
WTE takes first in beat reporting, editorial writing in regional contest

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was presented with five awards last weekend at the conclusion of the Society of Professional Journalists Region 9 Conference in Denver. During a ceremony at the Denver Press Club, the following Top of the Rockies awards were received: Hannah Black, first place, Beat Reporting, large newsrooms, for a portfolio of criminal justice coverage, including stories about the Coin Shop murder investigation, the effects of...
Hospital in Wyoming lands $37M USDA loan

BILLINGS — The Riverton Medical District’s plan to build a new hospital in the Wyoming community has advanced with a USDA Rural Development loan of $37 million. This is the largest award USDA has ever provided in Wyoming. The low-interest loan allows the Medical District team to move ahead with the next steps for a locally owned and governed health care facility. “We are absolutely thrilled about USDA’s positive response...
New Zealand machinery manufacturer comes to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE – A New Zealand-based fencing and wire machinery manufacturer has decided its North American hub will be located in Cheyenne. UMC Technology Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing of wire fence fabrication machinery. The company recently released a patented new product: the Fence Lokk Machine, or FLM, series. "Their FLM machine is the only fabricated fence machine in the world capable of producing two different types of fence knot with...
