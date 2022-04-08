Missouri men’s golf sophomore Jack Lundin watches his shot during day one of the team’s annual MU Tiger Invitational on Monday at The Club Old Hawthorne in Columbia. Lundin’s mom, Micki Lundin, traveled from South Dakota to come watch him play. “He’s seven hours away from home, so I miss him,” she said. “I don’t get to see him play as much as we used to. So, it’s awesome to be here and see where he goes to school and see his home course.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO