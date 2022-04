Commemorates 200th Anniversary of Harriet Tubman’s Birth, Fifth Anniversary of Opening of Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center. Annapolis— Governor Larry Hogan has officially proclaimed 2022 as “The Year of Harriet Tubman” in Maryland as the state celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of the nation’s most renowned freedom fighter. The governor announced the designation at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Church Creek as the kick-off to a full weekend of 200th birthday events celebrating the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad.

