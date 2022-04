Julia Guerra is a New Jersey-based freelance writer with bylines across digital media sites, such as InStyle, WWD, INSIDER Reviews, MindBodyGreen, and more. With over six years of writing across lifestyle verticals, she is forever testing and researching all things makeup and skincare, fashion, athleisure, products that benefit women's health, as well as the best home gym equipment. When she's not writing articles, Julia can be found with her head in a book, playing with eyeshadow, practicing yoga, or spending time with her husband and family.

YOGA ・ 25 DAYS AGO