Cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the number of cases remained a fraction of the total during January’s omicron peak. Nebraska’s daily average of 86 new cases as of Friday was more than double the daily average of 41 from a week before, according to data compiled by the New York Times. However, even that doubling of average daily cases still left counts at 1/50th the level they reached in mid-January. At the peak, Nebraska reported 29,000 new cases in a week.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO