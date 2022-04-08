Marshals gear up to face Sioux City

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Today is the last day for absentee voting for the Sioux Falls city elections. Both Minnehaha and Lincoln County’s websites say...
The Nebraska Football team took Memorial Stadium by storm Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White scrimmage. With thousands in attendance to see what the future of Nebraska football looks like, the Husker defense won the game 41-39.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken gave the annual State of the City address Wednesday morning. Mayor TenHaken touched on topics ranging from infrastructure, public safety, housing and programs for kids. You can watch the full speech in the video player above.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives, asking them not to impeach him. The...
CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO)– A South Dakota cheer and dance studio is celebrating two national wins. Balance Studio members recently attended their first ever U.S. finals in Kansas City. “I was nervous, I was excited, it was a whole variety of different emotions,” said Evelyn Bunker, cheer team member.
The risk is due to a lack of rain, dry vegetation, and a high-pressure weather system in western and southwestern parts of the state. The DNR is asking residents to avoid burning while the risk remains high.
For the first time in five years, college track teams return to the capital city for the Al Bortke Open after a four-year stretch that saw cancellations due to weather and COVID-19. At the high school level, Minot hosted five other Class A teams in the Minot early bird meet. Al Bortke Open Team Scores:Men’s:NDSU […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The East High School baseball team played a rescheduled game from last week at South High School on Monday, and came away with an 11-1 win. The Aces earned their first win of the season. East will play Kapaun on Thursday in a double-header at West Urban-Adams starting at 4:30 p.m.
Comments / 0