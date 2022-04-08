ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Marshals gear up to face Sioux City

By Vic Quick
kotatv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Marshals defeated Topeka...

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
KELOLAND TV

City elections near; Boever’s autopsy; new USD coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Today is the last day for absentee voting for the Sioux Falls city elections. Both Minnehaha and Lincoln County’s websites say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football Spring Game

The Nebraska Football team took Memorial Stadium by storm Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White scrimmage. With thousands in attendance to see what the future of Nebraska football looks like, the Husker defense won the game 41-39.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sioux City#Topeka#S D#Kota#The Rapid City Marshals
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls State of the City address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken gave the annual State of the City address Wednesday morning. Mayor TenHaken touched on topics ranging from infrastructure, public safety, housing and programs for kids. You can watch the full speech in the video player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ravnsborg letter; Sjerven drafted; weather mix ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives, asking them not to impeach him. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota cheer teams celebrate national wins

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO)– A South Dakota cheer and dance studio is celebrating two national wins. Balance Studio members recently attended their first ever U.S. finals in Kansas City. “I was nervous, I was excited, it was a whole variety of different emotions,” said Evelyn Bunker, cheer team member.
CHAMBERLAIN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Prep baseball: East notches City League win at South Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The East High School baseball team played a rescheduled game from last week at South High School on Monday, and came away with an 11-1 win. The Aces earned their first win of the season. East will play Kapaun on Thursday in a double-header at West Urban-Adams starting at 4:30 p.m.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy