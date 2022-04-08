Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin; Western El Paso County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Portions of Far West Texas and South Central New Mexico including downtown and west El Paso, Las Cruces, and Deming. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO