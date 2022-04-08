ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 23:37:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...East slopes of the Franklin and Organ mountains, including east and northeast El Paso. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin; Western El Paso County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Portions of Far West Texas and South Central New Mexico including downtown and west El Paso, Las Cruces, and Deming. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Southern Tularosa Basin HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...East slopes of the Franklin and Organ mountains, including east and northeast El Paso. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and blowing dust will create hazardous driving conditions. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR EASTERN DICKSON COUNTY At 558 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dickson, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Burns and Charlotte. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 172 and 181. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 45 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Vehicles#Northern New Jersey#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Craig, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Osage, Washington OK, Nowata, Craig and Pawnee Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-13 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14 inches...highest above 4500 feet and near Santiam Pass. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Loess Plains, Loup Rivers Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South winds shift to the northwest this afternoon at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph on Wednesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent this afternoon. Relative humidity as low as 15 percent again Wednesday afternoon. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control. Stray lightning strikes may have the potential to start fires this afternoon and evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern portions of Hudspeth county in Far West Texas. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....The strongest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon. Blowing dust will cause difficult driving conditions due to lowered visibility.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult including along Interstates 25 and 90. Road closers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near whiteout conditions in heavy snow combined with blowing snow.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. A few normally colder locations may drop to near 25 prior to sunrise. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, and Lake County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickson, Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dickson; Humphreys The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dickson County in Middle Tennessee East central Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 531 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McEwen, or 10 miles east of Waverly, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, McEwen, Burns and Charlotte. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 164 and 181. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 3. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT... For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...The Sacramento Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 AM MDT this morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions expected throughout the night, but the highest winds will occur Tuesday afternoon. Damage to trees and structures will be possible.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Basin. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County; Flaming Gorge; Rock Springs and Green River; South Lincoln County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and areas of blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow could reduce visibility to around a tenth of a mile.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy