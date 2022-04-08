ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mets beat Nats 5-1 in Showalter debut behind fill-in Megill

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Canha and Starling Marte drove in runs to back five shutout innings from Tylor Megill, and the New...

Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 and extend their Yankee Stadium winning streak to five. Alek Manoah allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo’s opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27. Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by MLB of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.
Rox win game-ending review in 10th, spoil Texas’ home opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Iglesias’ fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies won a game-ending replay challenge to beat Texas 6-4, spoiling the Rangers’ home opener. After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer. Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base. But Rockies manager Bud Black then challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver’s slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.
Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
Lorenzen has strong Angels debut in 6-2 victory over Miami

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Lorenzen allowed one run on two hits over six innings in his Angels debut and Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in Los Angeles’ 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. Jo Adell also went deep for the Angels, who bounced back after losing three of four to defending AL champion Houston in the season-opening series. Jesús Sánchez accounted for both Marlins runs with a pair of solo homers. Elieser Hernandez went four innings and allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Blackburn goes 5 scoreless, A’s hand Rays 1st loss, 13-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paul Blackburn allowed three hits in five scoreless innings, Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus both hit three-run homers, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-2. It was Tampa Bay’s first loss after opening the season with a three-game sweep of Baltimore. Blackburn struck out seven and walked one. The rebuilding A’s won their second straight after beginning the season with two losses. Outfielder Brett Phillips pitched the final two innings for the Rays and gave up Sheldon Neuse’s first career grand slam with two out in the ninth.
Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and the Baltimore Orioles won their opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards, 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers. On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though. Mullins singled off Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser with the bases loaded in the second to bring home the game’s only runs.
Buxton, Bundy lift Twins to 4-0 win, split with Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform as Minnesota won its series finale against the Seattle Mariners by a 4-0 final Monday at Target Field. After Jorge Polanco doubled in Buxton for the first run in the first inning, the Twins scored on three straight singles in the fifth. Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela all picked up RBI singles as Minnesota built a 4-0 lead. That was enough run support for Bundy, who tossed five scoreless innings to win his Twins debut. Chris Flexen took the loss for the Mariners in his season debut.
Baez’s 2-run HR in 8th lifts Tigers to 3-1 win over Red Sox

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1. Baez sent a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier that scored Austin Meadows. Michael Fulmer pitched the eighth and Gregory Soto closed the game for Detroit’s first save of the season. Austin Davis took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.
Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Pads top Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado’s RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2. Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in — Taylor earning his third save and Tyler taking the loss. Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.
