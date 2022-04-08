Mets beat Nats 5-1 in Showalter debut behind fill-in Megill

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Iglesias’ fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies won a game-ending replay challenge to beat Texas 6-4, spoiling the Rangers’ home opener. After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer. Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base. But Rockies manager Bud Black then challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver’s slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO