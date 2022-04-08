ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk will address woke Twitter staff after he became its largest shareholder as internal messages reveal workers accused him of 'causing harm to the trans community'

By Jimmy Mccloskey For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Elon Musk will hold a town hall with Twitter staffers fearful his purchase of nine per cent of the firm's stock could spell and end to their ultra-woke ways.

Musk has agreed to sit down for a question and answer session with staff at the San Francisco-based firm after snapping up 9.2 per cent company on April 4 for $3.7 billion, making him its largest shareholder.

Many have spent the week moaning about Musk and accused him of being a transphobe over a 2020 tweet mocking pronouns, as well as a bully.

Announcing the 'ask me anything' session in an email sent Thursday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal wrote: 'We say that Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. Often, we [at] Twitter are what’s happening and what people are talking about. That has certainly been the case this week.

'Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him.'

It is unclear when the session will take place, and whether it will be in-person at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, or held virtually.

Such town halls are common in Silicon Valley - but only for CEOs and other executives. It is exceptionally-rare for a shareholder to be put under the spotlight, the Washington Post reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsCdP_0f314Gxb00
Elon Musk, left, will address a Twitter question and answer session hosted by the firm's CEO Parag Agrawal, right, after staffers there blasted him for remarks on transgender people 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAPi1_0f314Gxb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edJ3x_0f314Gxb00
Musk infuriated Twitter staffers with this tweet sent in December 2020...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFnyx_0f314Gxb00
...but later insisted he wasn't transphobic, and highlighted Tesla's high rankings in the best places to work for LGBTQ Americans surveys 

Workers at the firm - which has been blamed for exacerbating ongoing culture wars across the world - are said to have spent all week in a frenzy over Musk's purchase.

Writing on an internal message board, one raged: 'We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world.

'How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity.'

Another wrote: 'Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they’d likely be the subject.'

And a third ex-Tesla worker said they were fearful of a repeat of what they claimed was a toxic work culture fostered by Musk at the electric car firm.

That worker said: 'I’m extremely unnerved right now, because I’ve seen what he can do firsthand.'

Agrawal insisted that Musk posed no threat to the firm's culture, saying that he wouldn't be put in charge of major decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYSCC_0f314Gxb00
Musk joked about his purchase of nine per cent of Twitter stock in this tweet sent Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrBn4_0f314Gxb00
Earlier this week, he asked tweeters if they'd like to see an edit button, with the firm subsequently confirming that one was already in the works 

Earlier this week, Musk tweeted a poll saying 'Do you want an edit button?' for Twitter.

A majority of voters said yes, with bosses there confirming one is already in the works.

News of Musk's purchase also sent shares soaring by 27 per cent, sparking excitement among investors who hope he'll help Twitter catch-up with its far more profitable rivals Facebook and Instagram.

But staffers there have been angered over his stance on issues including pronouns and free speech.

In December 2020, he shared a meme that said 'when you put he/him in ur bio' with a snap of a soldier rubbing blood onto his face.

That sparked online fury, with Musk later adding: 'I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.' He also highlighted Tesla's high-ranking in surveys on the best places for LGBT people to work.

And in March this year, Musk tweeted: 'Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGsUZ_0f314Gxb00
It is still unclear if Musk will appear in person at the town hall. Twitter's San Francisco headquarters is pictured 

A day later, he added: 'Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?'

Many conservatives have voiced hope that Musk will reactivate Donald Trump's Twitter account.

The president was permanently kicked off the platform in January 2021 after he was accused of stoking the Capitol riots.

Musk has 80.9 million users, and regularly uses the site to communicate with his fans.

He has even found himself the subject of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe over his use of the site.

In August 2018, he tweeted that he had secured funding to take Tesla public at $420 a share - a joke referring to cannabis, which is also known as 4:20.

But Musk was accused of meddling with the markets, and was told by the SEC that he must have his tweets checked by lawyers before posting them.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Donald Trump
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

TikToker Notices Strange Detail About Dollar Bills Folks Can’t Unsee

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Silicon Valley#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk changes his name to ‘Elona’ on Twitter after being mocked for challenging Putin to fight

Elon Musk has changed his name on Twitter to “Elona Musk” after his challenge to fight Russian president Vladimir Putin grabbed the attention of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic.In a statement on Telegram, which was shared by the Tesla and Space X chief executive, the Chechen leader cautioned him against seeking out a challenge with the Russian president.“Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure strength against that of Putin’s,” wrote Mr Kadyrov.“Vladimir Vladimirovich (Mr Putin’s middle name) will look unsportsmanlike when he beats the hell out of you, a much weaker opponent.”“Therefore you’ll need to...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

333K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy