Alamosa, CO

Girls golf seasons begin

By Apr 7, 2022
Alamosa Valley Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMOSA – The seasons began for the two local high school girls golf seasons this week. Alamosa High School opened the season at the Pueblo Centennial Invitational Wednesday at Walking Stick Golf Course. The Lady Mean Moose did not record a team score as it had only three...

alamosanews.com

Alamosa Valley Courier

Lady Mean Moose place second at Pueblo West meet

ALAMOSA – Both the Alamosa and Monte Vista high school girls golf teams competed at the Pueblo West Lady Cyclone Invitational Monday at Desert Hawk at Pueblo West. The Lady Mean Moose took second place with a team score of 431 – 13 strokes behind tournament champion Pueblo West. Morgan Ortega led Alamosa as she placed second with a 95, and Kayla Medina was third with a 98. Kailyn Vigil tied for 23rd with a 114, and Anika Najera was 36th with a 124.
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Pirates claim two games from Farmers

MONTE VISTA – The Monte Vista High School baseball team took both ends of a doubleheader against Sargent Saturday at Adrian M. Gutierrez Memorial Baseball Field. However, they were two entirely different ball games. The Pirates took an 11-1 win in the first game, but the Farmers played Monte Vista tough in the nightcap before falling 8-3.
MONTE VISTA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Deseree Danielle Samora

Longtime Alamosa resident Deseree Danielle Samora, 33, gained her angel wings April 3, 2022. Deseree fought the good fight and never gave up until the Lord called her home. She made her big entrance into the world on November 9, 1988 in Alamosa, Colorado, the daughter of Mario R. Anaya and Mary Samora. Deseree was a fierce friend, she had a compassionate and loving nature and she will always be remembered for her contagious laugh and her positivity. She loved to help others, she was attending Adams State University to finish her Bachelor's Degree in the medical profession. When she had free time she enjoyed going fishing, being outdoors, camping, baking and cooking. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her sons, they were her whole world. She will be dearly missed.
ALAMOSA, CO

