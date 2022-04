VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach responded to a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Donovon Lynch, saying he contributed to his own death. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 21 DAYS AGO