The Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday. Whitlock is guaranteed a total of $18.75 million from 2023 to 2026, a source told ESPN. The deal also includes club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, with the source saying Whitlock would make $8.25 million in 2027 and $10.5 million in 2028 if the options are picked up. The Red Sox could pay a $1 million buyout before 2027 or a $500,000 buyout before 2028, the source said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO